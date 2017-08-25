Bet You Didn’t Know There’s A Way To Get Around Your ISP Speed Restrictions

Internet service providers are notoriously flaky with upload and download speeds. They advertise high internet speed, but have a catch in the small print. Typically, they get away with this by saying that the “download or upload speed is up to” what they advertise. This literally means that it’s possible to get the advertised level of speed, but not guaranteed.

Go ahead. Check your internet speed now. I’d be willing to bet that it’s not even close to what your ISP is advertising.

Most ISP providers do this in the United States

ISPs throttle internet on a regular basis in the US. Originally intended as a reactive measure to regulate bandwidth congestion. Large companies that can afford to, can pay an ISP to take away service from the local households and give them [the company] more bandwidth.

This may sounds illegal, but it’s not. Providers can legally throttle customers’ internet speeds to reduce congestion during peak hours, but the FTC does consider throttling illegal if companies limit internet speeds in a “deceptive or unfair” fashion.

How to test if your ISP throttling your internet

Some ISPs throttle Bittorrent traffic, others will throttle your data speed if you’ve downloaded too much data in a short amount of time or a gaming heavily. To test it, you’ll need to use a number of tests over time to find out. There are tools that monitor if your ISP is throttling because of Bittorrent, and tools that check to see if your ISP is just flat out limiting your traffic.

How to get around ISP throttling

Regardless of why they’re doing it, there are ways to get every bit of speed from your ISP that you can. Using a VPN in a specific way encrypts your traffic, hiding it from the ISP. Your ISP’s ability to throttle your internet traffic depend on their ability to read and separate your internet activity.

Sign up for a VPN service, I have a personal server and a static IP setup through VPN unlimited. I’ve got a larger service that allows access to up to 5 connections at a time. This isn’t necessary to stop your ISP’s throttling, but I’ve got my entire family on it, so it works for me.

Once you’ve turned on the VPN it is automatically encrypting your data. The system will automatically chose an IP to connect to, and if all you’re wanting to do is stop throttling, then you’re doing it as long as it says that you’re connected.

VPN

There are some pretty cool features you can use for accessing all different types of servers around the world, team sharing and a specific level to toggle for amount of protection. If you just want to use the VPN to encrypt traffic and stop throttling, that’s the basic setting. More advanced settings include Ad Blocking, Anti-Malware and Stop Tracking settings.

It’s time to start filtering all traffic through a proxy server, for many reasons

Most VPNs sell user data, so make sure to choose one that doesn’t, if privacy is a concern to you. With the recent votes in the senate to allow ISPs to legally sell your data, privacy has become a concern to a larger number of people.