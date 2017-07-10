Beta State is Redefining the Sounds of Modern Alternative Rock

Music is an art-form, a language, a type of entertainment, a catharsis, and even a science. The physiological effects of music are boundless and unique, varying depending on the listeners and genres. From the adrenaline-racing power of punk to the baby-making beats of R&B, music moves us all. Los Angeles-based trio Beta State is no exception with their silky new style of alternative rock evoking heart-fluttering and hair-swinging reactions.

Consisting of Matt McDonald on vocals, Adrian Robison on drums and production, and Justin Kastner on bass and production, the ambient indie rock trio has been honing in on their sound, melting hearts with sultry vocals and cascading melodies along the way. Established in 2009 in the cultural mecca of San Francisco, the group has been experimenting with their sound and mastering each song with a fine-tooth comb. Their newest release and video “Let Me Know” is a reflection of the time and care they invest into their work.

“Sometimes we are able to finish songs pretty quickly [but] ‘Let Me Know’ was not one of those songs,” says McDonald as he describes the creative process behind the track. “We went through months of revisions and at one point I wasn't sure what we were going to do with the song or even if it would ever be released. Fortunately, we had written enough songs together to realize one of the hardest lessons we've learned in songwriting—if you've been stuck for hours with no progress, take a break and save it for another day.”

“Matt and I for the most part write all the lyrics for our songs, while Justin weighs in and provides feedback and seeds of ideas,” Robison adds. “Sometimes if we get stuck, one of us will come in and say a lyric that spawns a whole new idea, while other times, we all just get discouraged and shelve the song for another day. Our rule is that everyone in the band must feel something out of the lyrics—we all have to feel connected to them. If we don't have a personal connection to our lyrics, how can we expect anyone else to?”

Though they diligently continued working on other songs with “Let Me Know” indefinitely on the back-burner, they eventually returned to it. The time they took to finish the song was not only a learning experience but also well worth it as the song has all the fixings for an indie hit—flawless vocals, catchy melodies, infectious rhythms and that emotive magic which casts a spell upon its listeners. “Let Me Know” is a modern ballad that is both original and authentic but also mixes in elements from artists who inspire them such as The Neighbourhood, Coldplay, Grouplove and Imagine Dragons.

“We got about as big as we were going to get in San Francisco and we decided to take our band and move it to Los Angeles,” Robison describes. “That move was huge for us and it reflects in our songwriting as well. Everything new coming out was so different than our old stuff that we decided to remove all of our older songs that were online and only release songs that represented the new Beta State. Our latest release is moving more toward the direction we envision for the band.”

The accompanying music video to “Let Me Know” is simple in its storyline in that it does not have one. After producing music videos in the past with a narrative format, the band wanted to deviate from their visual representation just as they had from their sonic representation. They wanted to reinvent, reshape and redefine themselves. With most of the editing and directing done by Robison, the group decided to shoot a live performance video showcasing their style, charisma, and energy. Unique editing techniques give the video an abstract component, adding a touch of artistic, visual stimulation.

These three, handsome young men are part of a generation who strive to be heard in an over-saturated music world. With the amount of mediocre music that finds mainstream success (by standard definitions) and the amount of talent that remains undiscovered, navigating this sphere has become a challenge. However, as the trio begins to establish their signature sound, more fans will come and hopefully they will have the breakthrough that they have worked so hard to achieve. Genuine, thought-provoking and evocative, everything about Beta State comes from a place of depth—even their name.