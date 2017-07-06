18 States And D.C. Sue Betsy DeVos Over For-Profit College Loan Rules

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend a rule that helps student loan borrowers who were defrauded by for-profit colleges.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal district court in Washington, D.C., was led by Massachusetts and joined by 18 other attorneys general. It takes aim at DeVos’ decision to freeze an Obama-era rule known as the “borrower defense to repayment,” which helped forgive student loan debt for people whose for-profit colleges closed amid fraud accusations, leaving students without degrees and with piles of debt.

“Across the US, students and families are drowning in unaffordable student loan debt while predatory, for-profit schools rake it in,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey tweeted.

Students and taxpayers are being robbed by the billion dollar for-profit school industry. @BetsyDeVosED refuses to take a stand. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 6, 2017

Secretary DeVos has canceled student protections, betrayed her office, and violated federal law. With 18 fellow AG's, I'm suing her. pic.twitter.com/pQR3VLRkQ9 — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) July 6, 2017

The rule was set to take effect July 1, but was halted in mid-June by DeVos’ Education Department, which said the protection was a tax burden with language that was too broad. Some colleges, DeVos said, were concerned they could be unfairly affected.

“Fraud, especially fraud committed by a school, is simply unacceptable,” DeVos said in a statement when she blocked the rule. “Unfortunately, last year’s rulemaking effort missed an opportunity to get it right. The result is a muddled process that’s unfair to students and schools, and puts taxpayers on the hook for significant costs.”