BETTE BECOMES THE ROSE

Yesterday there was a milestone in modern medicine when the FDA panel unanimously recommended that the agency approve the first-ever treatment that genetically alters a patient’s own cells to fight cancer, transforming them into what scientists call “a living drug” that powerfully bolsters the immune system to shut down the disease.

Within in seconds of reading about it, I turned to my slick, reactive, smartphone to find out more and within a few more seconds I was already transmitting the information to friends around the world who probably received my emails within, well, seconds.

Then, having at last 45 more seconds to play with in my first-of-the-morning minute, I began to skim the New York Times which I finished, you got it, with seconds to spare. With that kind of time on my hands I could write a novel or two.

The wow of now is that we all live on high alert in the war of information and it’s just plain amazing how fast we react (often as frantically as Butterly McQueen in “Gone with The Wind”) absorb, gauge its authenticity and then share it with anyone of our internet neighbors from New York to Zimbabwe.

Basically Winston the computer is not like us.

We are more like Winston, every single binary moment.

Which brings me to my time travel visit to New York’s Schubert theater last night to participate to not so much watch Hello Dolly, but rather to be swept up by the Rapture.).

It was apparent from the moment that we were standing on line outside that this was not going to be your typical Broadway evening out.

It was like we had all had a sudden transfusion of Lawrence Welk’s Champagne bubbles into our veins that were communally tickling us until all our exhaled breaths same popping out of us in the forms of fits and giggles.

We didn’t so much walk into theater as we did skip our way to our seats (playing a few rounds of hopscotch along the way with our fellow revelers) and by the time we got there, we were all pretty much a theater full of two year olds, who were READY to be enchanted.

Now it so happens that my buddy Sheryl and I were sent on an expedition to climb to our seats which were in the very last row of the Everest section of the Schubert where the lack of oxygen only made us feel even more light hearted.

The room was throbbing with giddy anticipation as if we had somehow all plugged our hearts into the Way Back Machine and the countdown trip to the moon and beyond was on the launching pad and ready to go.

I swear to God, I thought the place was going to blow.

Phones off was a no brainer because we had already voluntarily turned off the world because we NEEDED our shot of the fun drug NOW whose side effects include a sudden aversion to life as we know it and the shocking feeling of complete vulnerability and a deep desire to play well with others.

The overture began and every single shimmering note felt like someone was tickling the ribs of our inner babies. Any overture to me, is the soundtrack of my little boy days, when my parents would blast the broadway soundtracks on our humble blue collar record player that was next to the parakeet cages. In a year Pepi and Gigi knew all the lyrics to Camelot.

And then the curtain suddenly SWOOPED up like the wind of the Silly Gods (who used to live on Coney Island) had lifted our skirts and we were met with an assault of PASTEL, COLOR, SONG, DANCE and most of all the sweet innocence of the 19th century.

As we scanned the stage like radar, the heart language instantly transcribed was “Where is she? Where is she? Gimme, gimme, gimme! Which at one time was translated as “We want The Beatles! We want The Beatles!”

And then…THERE SHE WAS!

This tiny, Tinkerbell of a woman with her cocky, all-knowing smile and feet firmly on the ground confidence, that felt like a trouper’s swagger, opened her lungs and her arms to us and the place was triggered like a nuclear reactor on Three Smile Island.

We spontaneously combusted with a kind of Times Square World War Two GLEE that once upon a time was reserved for the homosexual men of the early sixties who got to attend the legendary Judy Garland comeback concert at Carnegie Hall. Just like Bette, Judy was this itty bitty person who seemed to be made solely of heart parts who embodied the FEELINGS that were all secretly felt but never allowed to express…until now. It was the same kind of liberation last night that gave us the personal, hand-written invitation to feel four year old HAPPY again.

The play itself is just a silly trifle; a cold desert of sponge cake and fruit covered with layers of custard, jelly and cream on a humid summer night and being the all grown up and often too New York hip for my good, I sporadically found myself, along the way, resisting and even silently protesting the onslaught of broad, good natured Vaudevillian slap stick buffoonery, but I never, EVER resisted Bette.

I saw her way back in 1976 in her “Clams on the Half-Shell Review” and between that and her serenading Johnny Carson from the stage of his last show ever desk (singing “One For My Baby”) I have always harbored a deep love for her. She was, like Molly Goldberg and Barbara Streisand before her, one of my tribe.

She was and miraculously still remains, our mutual, wisecracking, border-stomping, secret weapon Jew who simply does not suffer fools, who can tell a Tony Award ceremony orchestra that is trying to play her off, to go fuck themselves.

Bette is simply our Hannibelle, our General Robert E. Glee who can whip up the patriotic fervor of our inner troops until we are ready to defend or even die for whatever cause she wants.

And I think she has the power to do it because she is still plugged into the most single valuable and most cherished part of our past. She is the last breathing caretaker of our once upon a time innocence.

She doesn’t so much guide us as she does commandeer us, back to a time that we all privately LUST for. Without our realizing it, we have become just like the angst ridden passenger on the train to Rod Serling’s Willoughby (who was actually played by Tim and Tyne Daily’s dad) whose fast lane ulcers are screaming at him to STOP THE WORLD because every he wants to get off,

And that is why we GAVE ourselves completely to her and drank every single drop of her Kool Aid in our metaphorical Buster Brown shoes.

Where every single moment of our modern day life is fraught with peril and imminent danger. Where callow leaders insult and rebuke us for simply being smarter and more talented than them as they tell us that everything about us is fake, it was so liberating to be adored and appreciated again and to be reminded of who we really, at our core truly are.

We are all, each and every one of us, raised to be happy, spirited, independent, free thinking children until we are shoved out into the storm filled Games of Throne winter of the world where, we are repeatedly taunted, pummeled and insulted over and over again until we become hardened, cynical adults.

Every day we don’t so much commute as do slog our way, back and forth, on the same, unpaved, obstacle filled single lane road where we engage in an obsessive search for the next exit, while the image of our tiny, sweetheart selves, with backpacks filled to brim with generosity, optimism and love, grow smaller and smaller until they finally disappear from the rear view mirror off our lives.

From the outside it’s easy to dismiss this version of Hello Dolly as nothing more than a faded irrelevant memory that is fast disappearing in the very same mirror.

But being lead back to the promised land by Mrs. Divine Moses herself, the theme of the play suddenly begins to grab your heart and not let go until you begin to cry, when you find yourself aching from your core for everything that appears forever lost.

But I am here to tell you, that it is far from lost.

It is not only reclaimable but it is always just within your reach.

Which makes me think of the lyrics of a certain song:

Some say love, it is a river that drowns the tender reed Some say love, it is a razor that leaves your soul to bleed Some say love, it is a hunger an endless aching need I say love, it is a flower and you, it's only seed It's the heart, afraid of breaking that never learns to dance It's the dream, afraid of waking that never takes the chance It's the one who won't be taken who cannot seem to give And the soul, afraid of dying that never learns to live When the night has been too lonely and the road has been too long And you think that love is only for the lucky and the strong Just remember in the winter far beneath the bitter snow Lies the seed that with the sun's love, in the spring becomes the rose

.