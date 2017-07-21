Better Prostate Health As You Age: Protecting Your Third Nut

If you’ve reached 40 and haven’t had a compelling reason to learn all about your prostate, consider yourself lucky. At present, benign prostatic hyperplasia—the enlargement of the prostate—is roughly as common as heart disease or diabetes. Fifty percent of men over fifty and 60 percent of men over sixty get up more than twice a night to pee due to an enlarged prostate. And one in six men will develop prostate cancer. The lack of sleep—and anxiety—caused by these issues can spiral into chronic stress, weight gain, lack of exercise, low testosterone, and poor appetite regulation—all those things that guys over forty are trying so hard to avoid. So for men, prostate issues can be a vicious cycle.

As with a head gasket or a carburetor, you generally know about the prostate only when there’s something wrong with it. So here’s a little primer: The prostate is a walnut-size gland located below the bladder. It wraps around the urethra, the tube that runs through the penis and eventually serves as the exit point for semen (and urine). The prostate, then, is right in the middle of the action.

Fundamentally, the prostate’s job is to be a caretaker for your sperm. It produces alkaline seminal fluid, which protects the sperm during its journey through the acidity of the vaginal canal. The gland also helps filter various toxins out of seminal fluid and protects against urinary tract infections.

The prostate also produces prostate-specific antigen (PSA), which helps keep sperm in liquid form; it also plays a role in achieving an erection, controlling urine flow, and intensifying sexual pleasure.

Not bad for one little gland.

Needless to say, then, keeping this third nut up and running well is pretty important to a man’s quality of life. Some of the potential issues that can affect the prostate include:

Growing larger than normal. When this happens, the prostate can push against the bladder from below, causing an incomplete flushing out of the bladder during urination. This in turn can cause urinary tract infections and frequent, and urgent, trips to the bathroom.

Squeezing the urethra. Step lightly on a garden hose and you’ll slow the flow of water from the nozzle; step more heavily and you can stop the flow entirely. Either scenario is possible when the prostate compresses the urethra.

Developing cancer. Prostate cancer affects one out of six men. Though relatively slow- growing, prostate cancer can spread to other tissues in the body—the bladder, liver, brain, and elsewhere—where it can cause more damage.

Most of the urinary symptoms that keep us up at night develop as a result of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a noncancerous over-proliferation of prostate cells, or prostatitis, an inflammation or infection in the prostate, which affects nearly half of all men at some point. Prostate cancer symptoms can be similar to BPH or prostatitis, but most men find out they have prostate cancer only as the result of a routine examination—which is why it is important to get tested for prostate cancer regularly once you hit forty. All three conditions share similar symptoms, and most of them have to do with how often—and how urgently—you take trips to the men’s room.

A few of the issues include:

having to wait for the urinary stream to begin

urinary flow starting and stopping

weak urinary stream

dribbling urine

frequent need to urinate

incomplete urination (or inability to completely empty the bladder)

urgent need to urinate

urinary tract infections

urinary incontinence (leakage)

inability to urinate (an emergency situation)

Prostatitis may also cause pain during ejaculation and pain in the genital or pelvic area generally; prostate cancer, depending on how advanced it is, may cause numerous other issues, including weight loss, anemia, bloody semen or urine, lower back or abdominal pain, and fatigue.

Changing your lifestyle is your first line of defense in improving the symptoms of poor prostate health and in preventing problems altogether. Key among the behaviors that will keep your prostate healthy are the following:

Reduce Sedentary Time

Things like exercise, taking breaks from sitting at work, and stand-up workstations are examples of concrete steps you can take to improve your prostate health through reducing sedentary time. In a 2014 study of nearly six hundred men, those who sat between 4.5 and 7 hours a day (those with lower levels of sedentary time) had “a significantly lower risk of BPH than those with a higher sedentary time (7 hours or more).”

Consume Foods with Anti-inflammatory Properties

Eating anti-inflammatory and cancer killing foods, such as fruits, cruciferous veggies, vegetable proteins, and other foods, can reduce both inflammation and the risk of developing BPH. Some of my personal favorites—like kale, green tea, tomatoes, olive oil, dark chocolate, and berries—are also antiangiogenic: they fight cancer by preventing the growth of the blood vessels that feed tumors.

Work Out

A recent study found that men who walked—or performed equally mild forms of exercise— just one to three hours a week had an 86 percent lower chance of contracting a deadly form of prostate cancer than men who were entirely sedentary. That means that even a small amount of mild exercise can help reduce your risk. A different study showed that three to six hours a week of exercise resulted in a significant reduction in the risk of all types of prostate cancer. Studies have also indicated that exercise—a global anti-inflammatory—can significantly reduce the symptoms of prostatitis and BPH as well.

Live Clean

Unsurprisingly, alcohol, smoking, and poor sleep habits can adversely affect your prostate— just as they affect every other system in the body. Conversely, eating the right foods, homeopathic treatments like massage, progressive relaxation, acupuncture, stress management, and other self-care methods can boost prostate health. Smart self-care is smart prostate care.

Get It On

The Journal of the American Medical Association reported recently that men who had more than twenty ejaculations per month (through sexual activity, masturbation, or wet dreams— remember those?) were 33 percent less likely to develop prostate cancer than those who had fewer ejaculations. A 2009 study corroborated the finding, concluding that ten or more sexual encounters per month bestowed a small amount of protection against the disease. Just be sure to avoid sex in the seventy-two hours before a PSA test, as sexual activity is one of the activities that can artificially increase your PSA levels.

Supplement Your Life

As you probably know, I’m a supplement guy—always researching and experimenting with the best and latest supplements for all manner of ailments. As with many other conditions, there are lots of supplements out there purporting to improve prostate health, and a few that actually seem to work.

The duds include lycopene, which is popular but does nothing for the prostate. Saw palmetto can confer other benefits but is no better than a placebo (unless combined with quercetin), based on the largest and most recent study. Better choices are supplements with proven anti-inflammatory properties. Some of my favorites that are supported by clinical studies include: bee pollen/cernilton, quercetin, beta sitosterol, turmeric/curcumin, vitamin D3 , Pygeum africanum, stinging nettle, green tea extract, cranberry , diindolylmethane (DIM), and cayenne/capsaicin.