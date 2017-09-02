As Mabel just said “You’re putting it on the internet, better safe than sorry. . . .wait until we’re gone.” Restraint has never been my first impulse. Especially when I’ve got a story to tell. We’ll be here in our shed for three full nights and then back to Atlanta. There will be a fuller accounting of our Stone Mountain experience on Monday.

The weather is gorgeous today. Sunny and warm but not too humid. The chickens we just met on the walk outside the shed that we’re sleeping in were wandering around scratching for bugs in the lawn. One was black and white and the other copper colored.

I daydream these days about a comfortable bed and a bathroom where I can keep things that I use every day. I’ve been loosing things in the car. They’re there, I know they’re there. . . but I just can’t seem to find them. I’ve misplaced my vitamins, I can only find one hiking shoe, and for some reason my good toothbrush drifts in and out of my life like a decent wi-fi connection. This morning I was thinking about a soap dish. That’s all. . . just a nice soap dish, with soap in it. . . sitting next to a clean sink.

Mabel and I are both stressing about getting an agent. We’ve contacted quite a few, and I did have a positive response from one when we were in Minnesota. Now that I’ve emailed her that I am here in Georgia, she has gone completely silent. How many times can you remind someone you’re available before they think you’re stalking them? 4? I think it may be 4. My mind clings to the fact that a holiday weekend is coming up, so maybe that’s why my emails went unanswered. Or is the real reason that I’m being ignored, the fact that the person who responded to me and liked me, when I was in Minnesota, is now working somewhere else?

I’m having PTSD remembering 1989 when I left Minneapolis in search of acting work in a bigger market.

I had just finished a long run of the stage play Steel Magnolias at the Chanhasssen Dinner Theatre. I played Annelle. It was a long run and very favorably reviewed. . Thinking it would be a good time to explore another market, I followed up on a lead that a friend had given me. Success! This woman (let’s call her Miss Trunchbull) worked as an agent, and she was willing to meet with me. In fact she was so positive and eager to represent me we scheduled a meeting! Elated, I phoned my friend Mike, who was living in Redondo Beach at the time, and he invited me to stay with him during my visit. When I got to L.A., I called Miss Trunchbull to confirm, and she let me know that the location of our meeting had changed.

Other actors will understand the expectation and optimism of that morning. Someone wants you, you are on the verge of something that might lead to something. It could be the beginning of new possibilities. I arrived at the Hollywood Reporter magazine office at 11:30 A.M., and found my way to Miss Trunchbull’s cubicle. She complimented me on my choice of outfit. How fun that I had dressed as a character! (I was dressed in my own clothes). She then proceeded to tell me that the best way to find an agent in L.A. was to take out a large ad in the Hollywood Reporter that featured my photo and a caption that would read ‘Looking for representation, ‘ with my phone number.

When I reminded her that she had told me on the phone that she herself worked for an agency, and that she had promised to represent me. . .Miss Trunchbull explained that she had changed jobs, and she now sold ads for the Hollywood Reporter and purchasing an ad would be the best way for me to establish myself in the Los Angeles market. There were several sizes, but for twelve hundred dollars she was sure I’d get some response.