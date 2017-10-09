Beverly Belles Vs. Trump

Sometimes, especially when Donald Trump is President, you can’t ignore your conscience. Ask Julia Tobey, who owns the Beverly Belles, a group of Andrews-Sisters-style singers.

"As a female-run organization, we would never choose to support a president who has a history of blatant sexism and actions that objectify and degrade women,” Tobey tole me. “We are heartbroken he has actively pursued policies to strip women of hard-earned rights to make choices about our own bodies and do not support him or his administration in any way.”

That’s nice-sounding talk. But what happens when the El Paso County Republican Party offers to hire you for their fundraiser?

Well, if you’re Tobey, the first thing you do is check out their website.

There, she found recordings of Trump officials praising El Paso Republicans for the great work they were doing to get Trump elected.

In one voice mail on the website, Donald Trump, Jr., called from "corporate headquarters in New York" to tell the regional field director in the El Paso GOP office that "my father really appreciates" his work, "the family gets it," and "we're going to win this thing."

Tobey said she and her organization, which is based in Denver and Los Angeles, "in no way support Donald Trump" and would not want it to appear as if they were helping raise money for him.

"Since Trump moved into the White House, I am most saddened by his aggressive attack on the rights of our African-American, Muslim, Mexican, LGBTQ, immigrant and refugee American brothers and sisters," Tobey emailed me, emphasizing that she was speaking for herself and not all the members of her company. "I feel called to stand up and actively support these minorities.

So the Beverly Belles are the Colorado face of a movement of performing artists who've rejected Trump-related events. Nationally, the list includes Garth Brooks, Elton John, and Celine Dion. The Rockettes made it voluntary for their dancers to perform at Trump's inauguration, after an outcry from some members of the troupe.

As for the event for which Hosler hoped to book the Beverly Belles, it’s scheduled for Oct. 27, billed as a Monte Carlo evening, Hoser said.

"It wasn't a fundraiser for Trump; He wouldn't get any of the money,” Hosler told me.

But didn't El Paso Republicans help elect Trump and would do so again?

"We are in theory connected to Trump," Hosler said. "Trump is a Republican, and we are pushing the Republican Party. So in a sense we are building his base of support, but it does not directly support him. It supports the Party."

Hosler might have a point about being indirectly connected to Trump if there were any serious signs that the Republican Party has joined the majority of Americans and rejected Trump.

But what we actually see are Republican leaders, like Colorado’s own Sen. Cory Gardner, hoping to use Trump to push one damaging and dangerous piece of legislation after another through Congress. From trying to kill Obamacare and cutting taxes for the rich to de-funding Planned Parenthood and building a border wall. And much more.

I appreciated Hosler’s perspective when he told me he’s not mad at the Beverly Belles and respects their right to choose” clients, but I’ll re-write this column and throw a party when the El Paso Republicans aren’t fully representative of Trump.