Beverly Native Brings Unique Style to the Table

The Beverly, MA producer is in the process of releasing a new single once a week for an entire year straight. His latest release entitled “Vision” featuring Skyzoo & Muse the Rockwell is out now via FiveSe7en Music / Soulspazm listen/get it here.

Tell us how you got your name and where you’re from

I originally used to go by "The Technician" and then got my first ever feature from now good friend, Termanology. On the record he shouted me out using a variation of my government name, calling me Jon Glass. I had just recently left the first hip hop group i was part of and took it as a fresh start! and have been Jon Glass ever since! haha

i'm from Beverly, Ma. about 30 mins North of Boston.

How long have you been making beats for and what equipment do you use?

I started at 18 but was pretty horrible for like 5 years. But i loved it, and just wanted to keep getting better. I started on fruity loops but quickly moved to the MPC1000 after watching Boon Doc on youtube. I got that when i was 21 and recently moved to Maschine over the last 2 years. My production partners Eddie Random and Melks both use Maschine and they helped me make the transition.

Boston has one of the strongest indie hiphop scenes since the late 90’s, did you grow up listening to the artists coming out of that scene during that time period and if so, who did you listen to?

Boston is a pretty amazing place. There's so much art, history, and culture here; And the people reflect that. I was lucky to have some amazing artists right in my back yard, like Guru, Edo G, Big Shug and was heavily influenced by Lawrence natives, Termanology and Reks as well. We used to have an amazing radio show called 88.9 @ night where they would play local music in rotation with other major acts. It was my first time really getting to hear people like Mdot, Moe Pope, and Krumb Snactha.

Before Boston was more known for its underground sound, but now there are so many artists that cover the whole music spectrum. The next generation of artists like Cousin Stizz, Joyner Lucas, Token and more all have their own unique style but still, scream Massachusetts.

How did you link up with FiveSe7en Music/Soulspazm?

I've known J57 for a few years now, We met through our mutual friend and one of my early mentors, Todd "Rediculus" Dahn. I booked J and Koncept when they were on their Future Prospects Tour. They both crashed at my spot and we were able to build a friendship from there. After the show, I drove J to the train station the next day and he asked me to play some joints. I was pumped he liked a lot of what he heard, and he then connected me with Jim over at Soulspazm and the rest has been history! Now we are all working towards my first official compilation project. I've been dropping a track a week to build momentum before its release!

What are you and Token working on now?

Since we got back from the last tour both Token and I have been working on a lot of new music. and really have been trying to push our creative boundaries. He's been experimenting a ton with his writing and flows and even beat choices, which has also made me step outside my comfort zone a lot. Right now we are doing a ton of experimenting. Every record might not see the light of day, but they've all become a part of our overall growth and might lead to other future ideas.

Your tours with Token have been epic. Please give us one good tour story

haha well, there's a few i can't really talk about haha, but... during our UK run we did a show in Bristol. The venue was huge and had multiple rooms within rooms and it was like a complex of sorts; Was pretty cool. After our show with Hop, the rooms next-door opened up for a giant rave. Now, I've never been to Rave before but, fuck it right! So the crew all gets together we have a couple of beers to get fired up and then we enter the mayhem. I honestly didn't know what to expect, so just in case I brought in my wireless headphones so I could at least jam out with everybody. It only took me about five minutes till I actually started to use my headphones, I just threw on A$AP Ferg's I'm on a new level on repeat and never seemed to miss a beat. At one point in the swarm of people this dude starts pointing at me and in my head I'm like oh man it's about to go down. He walks right up to me and grabs my headphones off my head saying "what in the fuck are you doing! Where are you from?" At this point my fist's clenched I look at this rando and reply Massachusetts. Immediately his demeanor changes and he laughs and puts my headphones back on my head while saying "makes sense, enjoy the rest your night" and then disappears back into the sea of drunken beer soaked people. We rock out for a couple more hours I think at one point they had a speech from this past year's woman's rights rally playing over a house Beat and it was super fucking awkward for like five minutes. Hahaha. I thought like all the women were about to turn into drug induced vampires and start feeding on us. Like something out of "from dusk Til Dawn"

it gets to be around four or 5 AM and we have all reached our limit so we hit up some food outside the venue on our way to our tour bus, get some incredible brick oven pizza from a food truck and proceed to play pass the aux chord on the tour bus till about 6 AM when we all knew we had a flight to catch in a 2 hours. After a very minimal sleep, I threw up behind the bus before we got on the flight, but still managed to meet an amazing group of girls from Wales that were on our flight to Amsterdam. We ended up putting them on the list for our show the next day and I was telling them all about my first rave experience. They got so excited because apparently the rave we went to is one of the best in the The UK and also the world, so I guess that i picked a pretty good first rave experience. We had such a blast during that tour, I really can't think everyone enough for making it such an incredible time. #Savages

Name 3 of your favorite hiphop producers of all time. Doesn’t have to be your top 3, could just be 3 from your top ten

just blaze

dj premier

9th wonder

I heard you came in 2nd place in a beat battle that Ryan Lewis put together a few years back. Tell us about that experience

wow! that's really dope you actually know that! haha. That was an incredible experience. I'll never forget that. I submitted after a friend told me about the contest. I couldn't believe i got picked. The night before I was supposed to leave I was freaking out because I couldn't get the rental in time and I didn't have any way of getting there. They had given me a stipend for all my travel expenses and hotel etc. and I couldn't even get there. Eventually, 2 friends of mine helped me out big time and came with me to NYC. We left at like 4 am to get there for 10 am in Manhattan.I walked into this HUGE studio in downtown. They had cookies that looked like little track meters, they had gourmet sandwiches with vinyl record plated as well as Buffalo Jean pockets as napkins. It was unreal. They interviewed us and treated us great! I competed and it was a sample free battle, and at the time I really didn't do any sample free beats for the most part; so it was definitely intimidating for me. But i made it to the finals and Ryan really messed with my music. I didn't win, but when we were walking out I met my friends outside and I introduced Ryan to them and he actually told them, "stick with him (pointing at me) he's going to be great." It was an unreal experience and I'm sure you can tell, I remember it like it was yesterday.

What’s your main goal in life?

my main goal in life is to make sure my family is good. My Mom has always expressed the importance of family to me and my sister since we were kids. My biggest goal would be to make sure I can help provide for my family while doing what I love to do; which is make music.

That and win a Grammy....hahah to me that's the ultimate acknowledgment and appreciation for all of your hard work, blood, sweat, and tears.