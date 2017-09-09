Beware of” Doom and Gloom” Scenarios

The tragic clown who currently is the president of the USA, a country that until recently was the leader of the free world, has declared that homicides in his country have reached their highest level in 47 years. He has also criticized the media (his obsession) for not reporting it. There’s a good reason they don’t because, according to FBI figures, in 2014 the homicide rate was at its lowest level in nearly 55 years and is still declining. In 2016 an increase was noted in some cities (namely Chicago for socio-economic reasons), but this increase was 0.3% compared to 2015 for the whole country.

That’s not all. As demonstrated by the masterly work of Harvard professor Steven Pinker in his book, The Better Angels of our Nature: Why Violence Has Declined, violence in all its forms has steadily declined over the centuries throughout the world. The homicide rate in Europe, for example, has gone from 100 per year for every 100,000 inhabitants in the 14th century to currently just 1.

This decline is due to the spread of democracy, expanding trade that is freely agreed upon among peoples, peace missions, membership in international organizations, the fact that war no longer commands admiration, the growing respect for human rights, the benefits of education, and the increasing role that women have.

In the Middle Ages, torture was practiced openly and did not seem to shock anyone. Hanging, breaking on the wheel, impalement, drawing and quartering, and burning at the stake were commonplace. Slavery, which claimed the lives of tens of millions of Africans and Middle-Easterners, has gradually been abolished.

There are still countries, cities, or neighborhoods where there is a temporary rise in violence, but the overall trend over time is reassuring.

We must, therefore, avoid falling into the bad-world syndrome. To that end, Jacques Lecomte’s excellent book, Le monde va beaucoup mieux que vous ne le croyez ! (The World is a Far Better Place than We Imagine!), a best-selling new book in France, comes to mind.

He draws a realistic picture of the immense progress that has taken place over the last century. Maternal and child mortality have been cut in half since 1900, and could be eradicated by 2030. Thanks to the United Nations Millennium Goals, the number of people who live below the poverty line has gone from 1.5 billion to 750 million in 20 years. The number of countries that have abolished the death penalty has multiplied by 13; the number of children with no schooling has been reduced by half in 20 years, and the number of authoritarian regimes has gone from 90 in 1975 to 20 today. Mortality by malaria has been reduced by 60% in 15 years, saving more than 6 million lives. Let us acknowledge, in this respect, the exceptional work of Ray Chambers, the United Nations Special Envoy for malaria.

And so, it is needless to fall into a “doom and gloom” mentality and hide behind this chronic sense of powerlessness that leads to inertia.

Let us invest our energy into the many solutions available that still allow us to improve the state of the world.

Without a doubt the world is now faring better. Nevertheless, there remains much to be done. The environmental degradation is undoubtedly the major challenge of the 21st century and will greatly impact the fate of future generations.

And so, this is no time to lose courage. We must act on an individual level by engaging ourselves, with perseverance, in the service of humanity and the planet, and on a social level by addressing inequalities, by fostering altruistic cooperation, and by facilitating the further development of ideas and cultures. We must act as well at the level of national and international institutions so that they ratify, by means of binding resolutions, vital solutions for a better future.

That is why, as Jacques Lecomte emphasizes, we must not listen to the prophets of doom who fuel our fears, or encourage petty demagogues, such as those who won the US elections, to carry out authoritarian policies void of any wisdom or goodwill.

Jacques Lecomte speaks of “realistic optimism”: A true optimist needs realism so as to not fall prey to illusion and to be able to act in the most effective manner possible. In any event, as Yann Arthus-Bertrand stresses, “It’s too late to be pessimistic.”

J. Lecomte, Le Monde va beaucoup mieux que vous ne croyez. 2017, Les Arènes.