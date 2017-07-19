Beware Self Sabotage If You Are A New Or Struggling Blogger

I see something routinely happen to new bloggers.

And struggling bloggers.

And the old me. You know that silly guy by now.

2 words: self sabotage.

Not even blogging self sabotage. Life self sabotage. That leads to blogging struggles. Or that leads to back burnering your blog for weeks. Or months. Or years.

Example

Something goes wrong with your house. Or you have family issues. We all do at times. Life intervenes.

The blog post you meant to read goes unread. For days. Then weeks.

The blog course you meant to buy goes unpurchased. For days. Then weeks.

Life intervenes. Again and again. You put off what needs to be done with your blog yesterday to handle other stuff. When you can handle the stuff in minutes, hours, or maybe, in 1 day, and get to your blogging tasks immediately after a few minutes, or hours, or 1 day from now..

I saw this happen many times during my lean days. I prepare to dive into blogging, full-bore. I vow to do it right. But something happens. Online or offline. I delay. I trash my plans. Life intervenes. Or something happens online, that causes me to quit blogging for a bit. Or that I cower to, or yield to, and then, I quit.

Don’t get it twisted guys: you are self-sabotaging.

Things happen in life. You may need to pay for unexpected car repairs. But you can buy the blogging course or hire the blogging coach on your credit card. Or maybe you can dip into your savings. But if you don’t buy the course, you are self-sabotaging.

One of your kids falls ill for a few days. Gotta take care of the little one. But when she feels better after 3 days you better get back to blogging. Or you are self-sabotaging.

Self sabotaging is not tricky to assess, when observing yourself honestly. Either you commit 100% to blogging so you are ALL IN and you will never ever ever self-sabotage, or you will not commit to blogging, and I guarantee you, if you don’t commit to blogging you will find 1,000 excuses to skip out on blogging, or to investing in your blog, all forms of self-sabotage.

If you committed to writing an eBook 1 month ago, why isn’t it done today?

Self sabotage. Stuff may have happened in life, but you are in control of how you perceive the stuff. You can’t control stuff in life but you can see that stuff in a different light, meaning , no matter what happens, you can write and self-publish a short blogging eBook in 6 days or less. Unless you suffer through a nuclear winter.

If that’s the case, let me know how you survived it :)

If you committed to buying a blogging course 1 month ago, why haven’t you bought it yet?

Self sabotage. It takes 1 click of a button. Or maybe a quick trip to the bank - for many of my international readers, and course students - to buy the blogging course.

Self sabotage manifests in many ways and means. You push yourself so hard that you burn out. Self-fulfilling prophesy. Self sabotage.

You lazily lope around like molasses sliding down a tree in the Arctic, being terrified to dive into your fears or waiting for months or years for inspiration to find you. Self sabotage.

Guys, I was the King of Self Sabotage. For eons. Or so it seemed. But now, at 3:07 AM on a Wednesday morning, when I am amped up and filled with insomnia, I am writing this post. I do not bullshit. I finally defeated my self sabotaging ways.

You are too. I can feel it. I see many talented, driven bloggers out there who are about to tip the scales, to dive into their fears, so they can cease self sabotaging.

Buy the blogging course immediately. No more excuses. Defeat self sabotage.

Write your eBook. Give yourself 1 week. Defeat self sabotage.

Buy your domain and hosting. Write your first post. Write your first guest post.

The easiest way to defeat self sabotage is to dive into your fears. Because the only reasons why you self sabotage is the fear of:

failure

criticism

success

rejection

being happy

Toss in 400 other fears. While you are at it.