Beware the Bamboo

I just saw this headline on AOL this morning: Torch-Carrying White Nationalists March at University of Virginia While Chanting Nazi-slogans.

How’s that for scary? It certainly hooked me and I had to read that story. Of course I immediately had visions of the KKK rallies of the 50s, or of the villagers marching up to Dracula’s castle, or at least of the town folk going after Shrek.

There was a video of the event, so after reading the written story, which continued the horrific narrative of the torch-wielding hooligans chanting their clever limericks: “White lives matter,” and “You will not replace us,” and “Blood and soil,” a longtime favorite of the neo clan, I watched the video.

And something was lost in translation. There on the campus of the University of Virginia was in fact a huge group of white nationalists chanting and carrying torches – Tiki torches. Yes – Tiki torches.

There was also a video of a similar gathering of neo-folks at Charlottesville, and they likewise carried the all-fear-encompassing Tiki torches of terror.

Per Wikipedia: A Tiki torch is a bamboo torch originating in Tiki culture, but increased in popularity and spread to other places where it is a popular party decoration and can create an island aesthetic to outdoor decorations.

I guess this is the norm now. Maybe it’s been going on for a while and I just never noticed. To be honest, I’ve never been to a torch-carrying rally for any cause. But I’ve been to several island-themed cookouts with friends where Tiki torches abound. I even use them myself to keep mosquitos off my back deck. I do hope these people are smart enough to use the mosquito propelling ones because there’s nothing more frustrating than trying to express your bigotry and lack of decency while getting gnawed by pesky mosquitos.