Beware the God Complex

We are all creatures of faith.

Even atheists have faith in their devotion to a godless universe.

There is, however, something close to a universal faith: A belief in a priesthood of intelligence – a belief in an order as royal as any rabbinic council and as learned as any Lutheran scholar – in which the Rod of Asclepius is holier than any Christian cross or Jewish Star of David, in which a staff controls a serpent, in which the former is a symbol of health while the latter is a coiled sign of rebirth and rejuvenation, in which a mere stick (with a worm wrapped around this knotty twig) can heal the sick and resurrect the nearly dead.

Such is our perception of doctors.

We worship them, when we should admire them; we invest them with powers they do not possess, while we rush to touch the vestments of these oncologists and hematologists; we beg them for good news, before they tell us the worst news possible; we plead with them for a positive prognosis, before they issue a diagnosis too dire for us to imagine; we ask them for second (and third) opinions, when their first decision is often final.

And yet, the reverence continues and the awe goes unabated.

The irony is that those who mock the Bible for its contradictions, and seek to contradict the Bible with their own bibles of science, do not see the hypocrisy involving their love of Hippocrates, so to speak.

They respect the Hippocratic Oath, while they disdain any vows of chastity or poverty.

They look upon our churches and synagogues as schools of intellectual corruption, because they insist on reading the Bible in the most literal way; where every psalm and parable – where every chapter and verse – is neither a metaphor nor a means of making a larger point.

They insist on the truth of their lies, while they fail to see the truth about the lies they tell themselves about science and medicine.

They demand that we eat the poisoned fruit of their own interpretation of theology, with its menagerie of birds and beasts of burden, of camels and crocodiles, of whales and wolves.

They worry about the log in the eye of the believer, while they pay no attention to the forest in their own.

Let us applaud the genius of science and the miracle of the scientific method.