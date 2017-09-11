Beware the recent grad marketing director

Here we go again....

Yet another business searching for massive growth just told me that they are "maybe thinking about hiring a new grad to handle all of their marketing". I say "Cool. What about the marketing strategy? Are they going to create that?" That's when the conversation always get's awkward.

Now, please don't mistake my comments as a bias against hiring recent grads to work in your company. Quite frankly they do bring a lot to the table and I myself always like to have a healthy mix of experience, youth and education on my teams. My point is that many business want growth however most of them underestimate the impact of mis executing the growth strategy which is often summed up as, marketing. It seems to be a dip your toe in the pool mentality. I believe they are thinking that even if it doesn't work, which it rarely does, it won't cost them too much. I of course would argue that it costs a whole lot more than they think.

Here are a few examples of consequences you will realize if you under invest in your growth strategy:

Decreased brand value. - If not careful the marketing student that you hire won't have all the skills necessary to present your brand in a positive way. This person will need to not only understand the entire digital and traditional media landscape but they will also need to be proficient in writing, design, video and photography, editing, influencers, ad buys, ect. Oh, by the way this person doesn't exist. Wasted Capital - Setting out on a growth plan with little or no chance at success is just a plain waste of money. Trust me when I say whatever it is you are investing , you will lose the it. If I told you that after sitting at the poker table for one hour you are guaranteed to lose your money than you want to. Would you even sit down to play? Wasted Time - Hiring a junior marketer takes way mo=re of your time than you think. This is something that leaders always underestimate. Time seems to be the most precious currency of any business leader and so I would urge you to think beyond the wasted capital and look closely at the time investment as well. Missed financial opportunity - Okay, this is a "no brainer". You decided to make this investment in order to grow your revenue and here you are a year later with a loss in capital, time and revenue growth. Many decision makers look at this investment as a win if you break even. I say working for free is not a revenue growth plan worth thinking about.

The previous four examples are stated to bring attention to the downside of hiring a single recent graduate to run the entire marketing (growth strategy) of your company. At the core of all of these consequences are really two systemic issues.

They don't have the mix of professional skills that one would need to properly represent and promote a brand in a digitally connected world. They have no possible way to create an effective strategy for growth beyond what they learned in a text book. Again, I'm not trying to knock this young professional but let's be honest here, it takes years to understand how to effectively grow a company's revenue. After 20 years of building business, I'm still learning.

So, what can you do to satisfy that revenue growth goal that started this whole discussion. First I would strongly suggest you attempt to reverse engineer your revenue targets. By doing this you will have a better understanding of the profit model associated with the growth and easier allocate budget towards this opportunity. Once you have determined the budget which by the way should be as high as possible to actual realize revenue growth in a noisy competitive market, you have two choices.

build a proper team - First you start with strategy and research. This is where it all starts. I once had a customer tell me that they wanted 8x revenue growth over a six month period. Without a complete research and strategy cycle we would have no idea what is possible. This is someone that is difficult to find however they are out there. Usually they are senior and definitely a six figure salary. From there the strategy will set the requirements of time and skill. You will know who you have to hire and for what. In most cases I would suggest hiring a consultant to do the research and set the strategy. At least you won't be overcommitted with salaries before you know what the time and financial investment will be. You can even have this person come in and do health checks every 90 days. They will also be able to suggest the types of skills you will need to hire for and maybe help recruit. contract a marketing company - This is the fastest way to get your growth goals moving. That being said selecting the proper company to partner with is paramount. If you select the wrong partner, your goals won’t be realized however if you’re right you may be able to exceed any previous revenue forecast. A good growth focussed marketing agency will bring a wide mix of skills to ensure that as the market changes your brand will still be front and centre.