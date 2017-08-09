Beycome: Staking a Disruptive Claim on Real Estate Model to Empower Consumers

Technology has shifted the balance of power in so many industries, giving the customer the advantage to dictate the transaction, negotiate the terms, and determine if the relationship continues. They even can control whether that business attracts future customers based on reviews and influence over others.

Real estate is the latest industry to experience that power shift. This industry has always been controlled by real estate agents and brokers who determined what information their clients received and, in return, kept a certain percentage of each transaction. Headquartered in Miami, Florida Beycome is an online platform that directly connects homeowners to buyers or renters to remove the middleman from the real estate transaction. In seeking a way to make significant changes to an industry stuck in the past, Founders Nico Jodin and Herve Barbera discovered a way to leverage technology and disrupt how real estate works.

According to Herve Barbera, a broker himself, "It was frustrating to see an environment where we were surrounded by agents that were making significant amounts of money for doing so little for their customers. Not every agent was like that but so many were leaving their customers frustrated. Overall, the process needed to be changed so that the focus was not on large commissions at the expense of customers who just want to get into the home of their dreams."

Nico Jodin, the company's Co-Founder and CTO, adds, "That's what led us to develop a platform where owners, buyers, and renters could discover and talk to each other. From there, they could conduct a legal transaction that they control, saves them money, and leaves everyone feeling good about what transpired. Thanks to all the available information online, people already understand the process more now. They have done their homework about fair pricing as well as know what they want in a house and neighborhood. So often, I was seeing clients that were armed with printouts on homes they wanted to see, data that showed them what they wanted to offer, and their own set of comps. They were essentially doing what the real estate agent used to do but still paying them to do it. We wanted that to change."

Indeed, consumers are more informed and want to play a larger role in what is the biggest transaction they will ever make. The Washington Post shared a comprehensive list of big data sites that are now available to empower home buyers and sellers as well as renters in a way that perhaps even a real estate agent cannot do. The list included Zillow, Great Schools, the Walkability Index and more. Various areas can be searched down to the street level to have a good idea of what it is like to live, work, and go to school there. There are even far fewer surprises about a neighborhood thanks to Google Earth and its street view function.

Barbera notes, "We saw clients asking what it was they were paying for with such big commissions. Our model has already proven its worth in how it can help save significant money. To date, commissions savings total $4.8 million with the average savings per sale reaching $17,000. That means homeowners, buyers, and renters can reduce their payments and other costs while getting more house for what they spend." To date, these incredible savings have resulted just from the Florida market and recent expansion into New York.

With assistance from investors that include Adrián Gimenez, Founder of Dridco, the Beycome team is poised to take their disruptive solution to the national stage. In developing strategic markets, the team plan on ensuring more consumers can enjoy the advantages of controlling their own process. Similar to the For Sale By Owner(FSBO)/For Rent By Owner (FRBO) models already in place, this approach modernizes and improves upon the benefits of previous efforts to conduct agent and broker-free real estate transactions.

Jodin explains, "While the FSBO model had the right idea, the problem was that a homeowner did not have access to all the tools necessary to target, market, and attract the right buyers for their home. One of the biggest issues was the inability to get access to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) database that agents and brokers lived by. We share that with those that work with us so that they can take advantage of the information there and get their home noticed as well as shared across other sites like Redfin, Zillow, and Trulia. Additionally, they can tap into a significant amount of digital resources, including business cards, flyers, promotional videos and more, to enhance their chances of connecting and completing a transaction."

And, for the real estate agents, what does this type of disruption mean? "It may mean we are really onto something," notes, Jodin. "We've actually received threatening phone calls and emails from agents. They realize their model is not invincible as it once may have been. Technology, the availability of data, and a shift in expectations among consumers meant this was the right time to change what was fast becoming a broken model. The changes we are making will forever alter how real estate transactions are done, and those that have tried it will have it no other way."