Oh, Mama: Beyoncé Eclipses All Other Style Stars In Dazzling Red Dress

On a day when the solar eclipse captivated the nation, Beyoncé still managed to shine.

The 35-year-old singer posted a montage of herself in a curve-hugging red dress on Monday.

The gallery is set to Prince’s classic “Kiss,” but frankly even a soundtrack of violin chamber music could have worked.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she’s wearing a House of CB number that sells for a reasonable $179.

This isn’t the first time she has shown off her fashion sense and post-baby body since delivering twins in June. Fans are probably hoping it isn’t the last.