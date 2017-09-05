Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Julia Roberts are putting their star power to good use.

These celebs and more are coming together for a one-hour, multi-network telethon to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief.

“Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” will air on ABC, CBS, CMT, FOX and NBC on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll also be streaming on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

According to the press release, the show, which will be based in Los Angeles and also have stages in New York and Nashville, will include special appearances, performances and taped tributes by a variety of stars, including:

George Clooney, Jamie Foxx, Karlie Kloss, Beyoncé, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Norah O’Donnell, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

More celebs are set to be announced.

Foxx actually previously announced the telethon on his Instagram before many details were released.

The goal of the show is to “bring the country together to raise funds, spirits and help rebuild Texas in the wake of this unprecedented devastation.”

Proceeds will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief. You can donate through calls, texting and digital donations, which will all be open at the beginning of the show and conclude one hour after the program ends.