It’s a rare that Beyoncé is at Madison Square Garden and she’s not performing or watching a Knicks game.

On Saturday, the superstar singer hit up the arena with Jay-Z and their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, for a Bruno Mars concert. Bey wore a red dress from Valentino’s Resort 2018 collection, according to People, as well as white heels and a red purse from the designer.

Beyonce/Instagram Gorg!

Beyonce/Instagram All Valentino everything.

In an Instagram video of her outfit, Bey showed off a pair of “chunky” earrings, a reference to Mars’ song bearing the same name.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:52pm PDT

The song “Chunky” also played in the video:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Bey’s all-Valentino outfit is the resemblance her hooded dress has to the housecoats and dressing gowns women used to more popularlywear:

John Kobal Foundation via Getty Images Marlene Dietrich in a scene from the romantic drama "Angel" in 1937.

Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images A woman wearing a dressing gown in printed silk by Cardinal Cottons in 1956.

Roger Viollet Collection via Getty Images A dressing gown by Paul Poiret on display at the Musee de la Mode de la Ville de Paris at the Palais Galliera in Paris, late 20th century.