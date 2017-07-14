Internet Celebrates Beyoncé's Twins Photo With Glorious New Meme

That didn’t take long!
Beyoncé shared the first photograph of her 1-month-old twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, to Instagram late Thursday and instantly became the internet’s hottest new meme:
Social media users edited the adorable snap to poke fun at President Donald Trump and his administration:
Some referenced the picture’s similarity to Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo:
Others, meanwhile, imagined how The Beyhive had reacted to seeing the picture for the first time:
