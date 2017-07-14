Internet Celebrates Beyoncé's Twins Photo With Glorious New Meme

That didn’t take long!

Beyoncé shared the first photograph of her 1-month-old twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, to Instagram late Thursday and instantly became the internet’s hottest new meme:

Social media users edited the adorable snap to poke fun at President Donald Trump and his administration:

Beyonce posts the first photo of her twins Sir and Rumi pic.twitter.com/RZmbWmsfhf — Elliot Wagland (@elliotwagland) July 14, 2017

I…worked on this story for 9 months…and…she just…she tweeted it. pic.twitter.com/HRqhCqPp5F — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) July 14, 2017

Some referenced the picture’s similarity to Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo:

Beyoncé, Sir Carter and Rumi did THAT. 😍 pic.twitter.com/aqjolQ5Rrb — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) July 14, 2017

Others, meanwhile, imagined how The Beyhive had reacted to seeing the picture for the first time:

The hive when Beyoncé announced Rumi and Sir on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ALb05OGA8o — RUMI AND SIR (@beyupdates_) July 14, 2017

Me: Ok finally time for bed. Be a responsible adult who gets sleep



Beyoncé: Here's Sir and Rumi Carter



Me: pic.twitter.com/QjfKxYW0fU — Emily (@ejweeks) July 14, 2017

Beyonce reveals the first picture of the twins Sir Carter and Rumi pic.twitter.com/lk3v3hhKcX — Lela Victoria (@LelaV89) July 14, 2017

Us when Beyoncé dropped the photo of Sir Carter and Rumi: pic.twitter.com/mQFdqoTPnA — THE TWINS (@BeyPanther) July 14, 2017