07/14/2017 03:22 am ET | Updated 13 hours ago

Internet Celebrates Beyoncé's Twins Photo With Glorious New Meme

Donald Trump swapped into the snap? Check.

By Lee Moran

That didn’t take long!

Beyoncé shared the first photograph of her 1-month-old twins, Sir Carter and Rumi, to Instagram late Thursday and instantly became the internet’s hottest new meme:

Social media users edited the adorable snap to poke fun at President Donald Trump and his administration:

Some referenced the picture’s similarity to Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo:

Others, meanwhile, imagined how The Beyhive had reacted to seeing the picture for the first time:

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

