Beyoncé’s first photo of her twin babies was nothing short of iconic.

Aside from seeing Rumi and Sir Carter for the first time, most of us were taken aback by her gorgeous, colorful look. According to Vogue, the dress Bey wore was designed by Alejandro Gómez Palomo of the menswear label Palomo Spain.

A relatively new designer, Palomo is renowned for his collections that challenge traditional approaches to and understandings of gender. The dress is from the designer’s third collection, called “Boy Walks In An Exotic Forest.”

In an interview with Vogue, Palomo explained how Queen Bey found the gorgeous vintage silk organza design. Her team was loaned samples and then requested a bespoke dress, which Palomo sent her. But after Palomo heard the singer was pregnant, he figured she wouldn’t end up wearing the dress.

Until, that is, he woke up one morning and found Beyoncé modeling his design, twins cradled in her arms, on Instagram. The photo has now reached more than 9.6 million likes.

Palomo primarily uses models who identify as male for his boundary-pushing collections and he told Vogue why it was important Bey chose his design.

“For the community that I represent, the feedback is really important and meaningful . . . . I feel validated, in a way,” he said. “It means a lot, I think.”

Palomo further elaborated on his comments in an interview with W magazine.

“I’m sure the only thing she saw is that it’s a beautiful piece of clothing,” he said. “I’m not thinking about gender; it might be on a man because I like men, it’s my universe, and I get inspired by men, but everyone can admire a good piece of clothing. When she saw it, she probably didn’t even know it.”