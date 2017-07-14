Beyoncé posted the first photos of her twins to Instagram late Thursday and officially announced their names: Sir Carter and Rumi.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

The picture is reminiscent of Bey’s pregnancy announcement, which shook the internet in February. Within 30 minutes of debuting on Instagram, the twins’ debut had received more than 1 million likes.

The twins, who turned 1 month old on Thursday, were the latest addition to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s family, alongside 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

The musical superstars filed trademark applications in the U.S. for the twins’ names late last month, TMZ reported. The pair did the same for Blue Ivy when she was born.

A few hours after Beyoncé posted the photo, her mom, Tina, celebrated the birth as well.

“So Happy my baby shared a photo of her babies with the world ❤️❤️❤️proud grandma hello Sir Carter and Rumi Carter❤️🙏🏾❤️ 7/13/2017 Boy and girl what a blessing ❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram caption, which helped clarify that Sir’s full name is “Sir Carter,” not “Sir Carter Carter.”