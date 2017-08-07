Beyoncé Posted Pics Of Her Night Out, And Of Course Got Mom Shamed

It looks like Beyoncé can’t even post pics of her night out without people commenting on her parenting.

On Friday, the singer shared photos on Instagram of her date night with her husband, rapper Jay-Z. The couple welcomed their daughter, Blue Ivy, in January 2012 and recently welcomed twins, Sir and Rumi. In one of the posted pics, Beyoncé is drinking a glass of what appears to be red wine.

Of course, people flocked to the comments over the weekend to not only inappropriately discuss the singer’s cleavage, but also speculate as to whether she’s breastfeeding or not.

Some commenters assumed Beyoncé was breastfeeding and criticized her for having a glass of wine. A few others figured she’d stopped nursing and complained that the twins were “already” on formula.

Luckily, other commenters pointed out that the singer could have pumped before having a glass of wine to ensure her twins would have breast milk or could be using formula, another perfectly sufficient option for babies. Another commenter, who identified as a fellow breastfeeding mother, summed up her support with three letters: “YAS!”

After giving birth to Blue, Beyoncé told People magazine she breastfed for 10 weeks and encouraged other women to do the same.

“I lost most of my weight from breastfeeding and I encourage women to do it; it’s just so good for the baby and good for yourself,” she said.