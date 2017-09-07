Beyhive Rips Taylor Swift's Director For Saying Beyoncé Copied 'Bad Blood' Video

Music video director Joseph Kahn managed to provoke a lot of people with his claim that Beyoncé ripped off Taylor Swift.
Kahn made the claim that the artist’s “Formation” video, which he did not direct, was really an imitation of Swift’s 2015 “Bad Blood” video, which he did direct, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Thursday. His comments were made in response to claims that the “Look What You Made Me Do” video he did for Swift was a gentrified Beyoncé shoot.
“I suddenly understood the conflict of what’s going on in society and what battle rap serves, what prism to look at the movie through,” he said between bites of yellowtail, unable to resist adding one last jab at the Beyhive over Swift’s new video. “It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”
The comment was more than likely meant as a joke, considering that the ubiquitous black crop top is a pretty flimsy connection. Kahn had worked with Beyoncé on Destiny’s Child videos many years ago.
Even so, people haven’t taken kindly to the interview. Kahn has said some controversial things on Twitter before, but this time he set off one of the most fearsome fan bases on the internet: the Beyhive.
Pray for Joseph Kahn’s mentions.
