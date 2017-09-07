Beyhive Rips Taylor Swift's Director For Saying Beyoncé Copied 'Bad Blood' Video

“I suddenly understood the conflict of what’s going on in society and what battle rap serves, what prism to look at the movie through,” he said between bites of yellowtail, unable to resist adding one last jab at the Beyhive over Swift’s new video. “It’s not ‘Formation’ at all. They try to say she’s wearing a black crop top and Beyoncé wore a black crop top. But they don’t realize in 2015 in ‘Bad Blood,’ Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyoncé copied ‘Bad Blood.’”