ENTERTAINMENT
07/19/2017 11:33 am ET

Have Beyoncé's Wax Figure Makers Ever Actually Seen Beyoncé?

You'd barely recognize her at Madame Tussauds.

By Julia Brucculieri

Beyoncé is one of the most recognizable women in the world ― she’s covered countless magazines, appeared in plenty of music videos and shared tons of photos of herself on social media.

Yet, somehow, the people in charge of Queen Bey’s waxen likeness don’t really seem to know what she looks like. 

Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure, shared a pretty convincing theory as to why over Twitter on Tuesday night:

Seriously, what is going on there? Not one of those wax figures look like the Beyoncé we all know and love. We’d even argue the blonde one, which appears to be located at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Orlando, looks more like a weird cross between Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

(The figure with Bey wearing a name tag stands at the Louis Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Niagara Falls, in Ontario, Canada, while the “Crazy in Love”-themed Bey is at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.)

Folks on Twitter seem to agree: 

Speaking of Britney Spears, she’s been just as unlucky in the wax figure department: 

And just for good measure, here are a couple photos of other Bey wax figures that are equally terrible: 

 

Barry King via Getty Images
A wax figure ostensibly representing Beyoncé is shown at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood in 2014.
Barry King via Getty Images
Another questionable wax Beyoncé appears at Madame Tussauds in London.
John M. Heller via Getty Images
Yet another wax Beyoncé appears at Madame Tussauds' Hollywood outpost in 2008.

Word to the wax figure makers of the world: Let Beyoncé upgrade u

ALSO ON HUFFPOST:

Beyonce's Style Evolution
Suggest a correction
Julia Brucculieri Entertainment Writer, HuffPost

MORE:

Celebrities Beyoncé
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Have Beyoncé's Wax Figure Makers Ever Actually Seen Beyoncé?

CONVERSATIONS