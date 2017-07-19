Have Beyoncé's Wax Figure Makers Ever Actually Seen Beyoncé?

Beyoncé is one of the most recognizable women in the world ― she’s covered countless magazines, appeared in plenty of music videos and shared tons of photos of herself on social media.
Yet, somehow, the people in charge of Queen Bey’s waxen likeness don’t really seem to know what she looks like.
Michelle Lee, editor-in-chief of Allure, shared a pretty convincing theory as to why over Twitter on Tuesday night:
Seriously, what is going on there? Not one of those wax figures look like the Beyoncé we all know and love. We’d even argue the blonde one, which appears to be located at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Orlando, looks more like a weird cross between Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.
(The figure with Bey wearing a name tag stands at the Louis Tussaud’s Wax Museum in Niagara Falls, in Ontario, Canada, while the “Crazy in Love”-themed Bey is at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.)
Folks on Twitter seem to agree:
Speaking of Britney Spears, she’s been just as unlucky in the wax figure department:
And just for good measure, here are a couple photos of other Bey wax figures that are equally terrible:
Word to the wax figure makers of the world: Let Beyoncé upgrade u.
