Beyond Measure

Having burned dreams to keep warm,

I think of dreams as kindling now.

Having carried loved ones as far as I

could to the other side, I make your

coffee and bring you a tissue, as if

these gestures open us to Heaven.

Because they do.

Having outlasted the noise in my

head and yours, I can at times hear

the breath of life between our

disappointments.

Meeting this way, more than halfway

through, I ask different questions. Not,

“Where are you going?” But, “How did

you come to here?” And, “Have you

opened the treasure before you?”

“And, if so, can you teach me?”

A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a loved one or friend, share a story of when the question “Where are you going?” shifted to “How did you come to here?” How do you understand this shift?

This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting (Sounds True, 2016).

