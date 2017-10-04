Beyond PMS: How My Cycle Dictates The Best Days To Have Hot Sex, Negotiate A Raise, Or Watch A Mama Polar Bear Wake Her Cubs Out Of Hibernation

Flo is coming.

I know she’s coming not just because I woke up this morning with a gnawing headache and a sweat-dampened tank top after dreaming of being accused of chewing gum that had a “Jesus comic strip” printed on it, an offense which I’d apparently exacerbated by sticking the chewed wad under a desk.

(“It wasn’t me,” I told the two Caribbean women who were judging me. “I don’t even think about Jesus very often.” I won my freedom, but the ruling felt tentative.)

The other reason I know Flo is coming is that three days ago I had to break into my emergency stash of borrowed Xanax because a guy next to me on the subway wouldn’t mute his phone game sounds after I asked him nicely. (Before the Xanax, all I could think about was pouring my bottle of water down his neck.)

The third reason I know Flo is coming soon is that yesterday in yoga, I couldn’t work out which leg to straighten to move from Warrior 2 into Triangle pose. (Only one leg is bent in Warrior 2.)

We call these pre-Flo days PMS, of course. They’re the days when my personality shifts back and forth from agonized insomniac to ticking anger bomb to blissful dummy.

But it turns out those 5-7 days are only a sampling of an entire month’s worth of hormonal goodies. As I recently learned, I’m on an estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone ride that lasts the full length of my cycle. As my E, T, and P levels rise and fall throughout the month like so many horses on a merry-go-round, it affects everything from my chances of sleeping through the night to my ability to focus, be smart, or be nice.

What prompted me to explore this fundamental fact of being a woman?

Two things: Once a month, I need to watch a nature documentary or a baking show. And once a month, I have a clear, almost shameless urge to watch porn.

Porn Day and Baking Show Day both return as regularly as phases of the moon. I wanted to know why.

Here’s the little bit I’ve learned so far about what happens all month long, in no particular weekly order, and with one caveat: We all respond differently to the fluctuations. One woman’s Goddess Potion may be another woman’s Hysteria Punch.

Who threw the wet blanket on my sex drive? The times I’d like to punish my boyfriend for not holding out in bed long enough for me to finish are not necessarily his fault. Not once, but twice, during the month, my estrogen levels dip, siphoning away the libido, optimism, and confidence that estrogen can bring. Also, the rise in progesterone that happens right after ovulation can dull my sex drive. Double whammy.

Am I an irresistible charmer or an awkward loner? The days I feel clever, bright, and easygoing versus the days I can’t stammer out a simple sentence without blushing in shame could also be linked to higher vs lower estrogen. But it’s tricky. Rising estrogen can make you fun, sharp, and magnetic, but it can also increase anxiety. So maybe it’s best to not think too hard about it. Except that my sensitivity to rising and falling estrogen, as much as the levels themselves, could be making me think too much about it. Maybe I should distract myself with a little shopping…

Binge shopping on estrogen: The days I’m at risk for spending $228 plus tax and shipping in 12 minutes on the Kate Spade website because my friend sent me a link to a “private sale” = higher estrogen. The twice-monthly restoration of estrogen levels are good for sex, not good for the credit card balance. What else can I do with all this estrogen?

Feel no pain: Estrogen triggers pain-buffering endorphins, so I could break in a new pair of stack-healed boots or schedule a teeth cleaning during those days. Or maybe something more pleasant?

Are we porn stars? I’m in the sweet spot where estrogen and testosterone are rising and progesterone is low, right before ovulation. Orgasms are easy to achieve. Libido overrides anxiety. We’re in love and everything is roses. I should store the roses and orgasms away like acorns because things are gonna get ugly soon…

Never make a major decision on these days: The mornings I can’t decide what to do – go get a coffee or stay in and make tea; work on ad copy for a client or work on the romance novel I’ve been neglecting – on those mornings, it doesn’t matter what I decide. Nothing I do matters. I’ve been spinning my wheels on the wrong track my whole life, so what’s the point? I hate my life. My hormones are doing a macabre dance, down down down to their lowest levels, and experts suggest riding it out, not doing anything drastic. Don’t quit a job or say anything to your significant other you might regret. The light will shine again eventually. But before the light…

I’ll have a bag of salty plantain chips and a frozen pizza for dinner: Salt cravings can come from either progesterone prompting me to balance out the PMS water retention with higher levels of sodium, or from a pre-PMS estrogen rise that increases my feel good-chemicals in response to the taste of salt. In fact….

I may look pregnant, but all that’s growing inside me is progesterone: The days I can’t wear anything tighter than sweatpants 2 sizes too big for me could be high progesterone days. The hormone relaxes all kinds of smooth muscle tissue, from your uterus to your intestines. I.e., the Big Bloat. Nevertheless…

I know you love me: Rising estrogen not only makes me feel more upbeat and with-it, it also causes subtle shits in the soft tissues of my face that make my face more pleasing, i.e., symmetrical, to the world.

And this is all still the tip of the iceberg, so it’s hard to resist the question:

Am I just the sum of my hormones?

A few weeks ago I found myself acting differently around the sweet guy at the eyeglass place who refills my contact lens prescription. I’ve always sensed he’s attracted to me, and usually I hold myself stiffly to avoid a misunderstanding. But the last time I was there, I was easier in my own skin and more comfortable stepping into his space and making eye contact. It felt flirty to me. Bold. Was it just estrogen?

I may never know how profoundly my hormones dictate my behavior, my relationships, my sense of satisfaction with my life and myself.