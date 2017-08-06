Beyond Temperament: What Donald Trump Can Teach Us About Social and Emotional Intelligence

Note: I originally wrote this last year. In light of recent events its worth circulating again with updated thoughts in italics. I think it’s an interesting piece with reflections from before and after the election.

Social and emotional intelligence - it’s what I work with every day. In leadership and management development, it’s one of the most popular elements that impacts leadership effectiveness, as well as employee performance. It’s a constant message in management training― most negative employee issues are not skill based issues, but tend to be emotional and social intelligence issues. The lack of it can cost a company millions. I believe it’s now costing our country valuable resources such as attention, time, energy and money.

Social and emotional intelligence has become so important to corporate leadership they are now considered standard leadership competencies. With that, an entire consulting industry has grown around it, including pre-hire assessments, leadership development assessments, as well as EQ specific coaching certifications.

Why? Studies have generally reflected that companies are more successful and profitable when their leaders and employees have a certain level of emotional and social intelligence.

With that said, it begs the question: “Should we expect the same or similar competency for political leaders as we do for our corporate leaders? Should we have at minimum a baseline of similar leadership qualities for the most powerful role on the planet?” My personal answer is yes and then some.

The concepts surrounding having or not having emotional intelligence in some respects are difficult to teach, see, understand, and self-identify. In fact, in the most recent news cycles, (back during the election), the word “temperament” is being used to explain why some feel Donald Trump is not qualified for the presidency. In my view, the issue can be more specially described as emotional intelligence, and it’s easier to learn about and understand when it’s seen or demonstrated. Unfortunately, in this current political cycle, we have constant, larger than life examples of what isn’t emotional and social intelligence.

In short, social and emotional Intelligence, commonly known as EQ, can be described as emotional maturity and can be assessed as follows:

Self-Realize: One who is able to identify their feelings and emotions. Self-Control: One who is able to self-regulate (that is manage impulses, exercise self-control, self-manage). Empathy: One who is able to identify the emotions and feelings of others. Response: One who is able to respond appropriately.

Certainly with any quality, there is range and dimension. For example, with regard to empathy, on the lower end of the scale, we’re looking at the basic capacity to be so and then to what degree depends on the circumstances. For example, I have experienced feeling awful for a friend who has a child struggling with drug abuse. However, I can only experience that to a limited degree because I do not have children of my own. There is a certain dimension of empathy that will be missing, though I can imagine what she must be feeling and still have some degree of empathy.

Emotional maturity is like electrical wiring in a house. It gives out the energy needed to run all connected equipment, but if over taxed can blow a fuse. That’s the same with human beings, we all have a point at which our “fuse can be blown”. In coaching I call it a trigger — some call it “getting a button pushed”... and it’s the chance to exercise our emotional muscles to manage it!

For President Trump, at least when it come to the media, there are apparently lots of triggers. In this context, he is not exercising his maturity muscles. Instead of managing the triggers, the triggers are managing him.

That’s what happened this past political season with President Trump, relentlessly broadcasting a breath of examples demonstrating what EQ doesn’t look like and the resulting effects. This is not to say Hillary Clinton didn’t have her own EQ challenges (which you may recognize in the list below), it’s just that Donald Trump had numerous, obvious examples and were generously amplified by extensive media coverage.

The behaviors listed below would fall under the category of low emotional intelligence. Here’s what I’ve observed to date in interviews and public appearances and which seems to be habitual (meaning default action or pattern):

Refusing to acknowledge a fact

Difficulty admitting a wrong

Habitually defaults to defensiveness

Difficulty apologizing

Continuous diversion in a conversation to point of the ridiculous

Lack of discernment

Using absolute, grandiose, exaggerated or catastrophic terms as standard parts of speech: always, never, super, disaster, amazing, tremendous

Easily triggered

Over reactionary

Cyber-bullying / bullying

Insulting/demeaning/belittling those in opposition

Lack of civility

Over personalizes events and/or actions of others

Talks about oneself disproportionately, using “I” much more than “we”

Claiming to be the only source of hope, almost as a savior

Making statements of power, that are beyond reason or capability

Tit for tat

Easily wronged

Petty

Refusal to acknowledge reality

Glib communication in which lies are fluidly expressed with no sense of error

Acts like a victim when things don’t go their way

Attacks back instead of receiving input or feedback

Revengeful, not able to let go of an offense

Blames others for one’s missteps

I know this is a pretty generous list. That’s because there has been so many examples, and that’s why I felt compelled to write this piece. At any point in time, turn on the TV or radio and listen to a speech or interview by Trump (or tweets) (or Clinton when being asked about her emails). You’ll consistently witness many of these unfortunate actions.

In corporate leadership, these kinds of behaviors habitually demonstrated (which are seen as a reflection of one’s emotional, social, intellectual maturity and character) are known to be unhealthy and destructive. For many, it would not be tolerated and a basis for termination.

If business leaders are becoming more concerned and aware of their own EQ and those they lead (studies show it’s actually on the decline, a challenge some schools are seeking to address, and it’s a challenge to HR & Talent Management professionals), shouldn’t we be concerned about the EQ level of politicians and candidates?

And so, should these behaviors be taken seriously in the assessment of our next commander-in-chief (now current president) or any public leader for that matter? This is not meant to be a partisan commentary. What I do have are discerning ears and eyes developed from years of working with human behavior in both personal and professional settings.

I invite you to put on this lens from time to time as you evaluate any candidate or public officer and ourselves as Citizens of this great country. My hope is the civility and maturity will rule the day!