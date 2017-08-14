Beyond the Edge of Tomorrow: Five Lessons in Leading Strategic Transformation

In the futuristic D-Day, troops land on the beach in the first chaotic moments during the movie, “Edge of Tomorrow,” tell a gripping story about strategy, innovation, and the tyranny of the status quo... whether in a fictional alien invasion, real-world military combat, or corporate settings, champions of strategic transformation face the critical decision to take ownership of their epic journey and begin to seek solutions beyond the status quo. The tough challenges facing them may seem like a brutal Groundhog Day, but champions often share the unique ability to peer through the fog and see the unseen potential, often hidden in plain sight. They see a world beyond the edge of tomorrow...a world in which their organization is unchained from the status quo and embraces the changes necessary to unleash their potential.

Purpose-driven transformation turns the compelling vision into a reality. It provides the direction and intent, emboldening us to action and sustaining transformation by allowing leaders and managers to make decisions that align and support the vision. If you are a champion of transformation and innovation, Tom Cruise epic film embodies five crucial lessons. What it takes to “get off the beach” inside your company isn’t likely to be as dire as an alien invasion, but once the Decision-Day arrives, transformation requires you to move beyond fear. The journey teaches you humility, but compels you to move beyond failure, and to find the fortitude necessary to move beyond the desire to quit. Transformation is hard work. Most especially, champions of transformation have to learn to achieve their success, they have to give it all away. Fulfillment for the champion is in the results, not often in the recognition. Destiny calls as you land face down on the beach, it’s time to decide and answer...NOW GET US OFF THIS BEACH.

Champions of Transformation: Every time you die.... you get smarter. Do your home work. Learn the problem and solution set from every possible perspective. With every engagement, from the Board of Directors through the C-Suite, through multiple layers of management, down into the sandy trenches of implementation, your understanding of the problem and solution set becomes stronger. The complexities of global business units, cross-cultural influences, and local realities are crucial considerations, but failures in transformation often do not stray far from the fundamentals. The larger the organization, the greater the need to break it down into it’s smaller functional units. A systems of systems approach often identifies blind spots a massive organizational change strategy will miss, because it leverages complexity to its advantage. Each functional unit contributes to refine the implementation, operations, and provide the feedback necessary to improve the greater strategy. Functional units learn from each other, and best practices quickly emerge to accelerate adoption.

Transformation is the workhorse of purpose. Purpose-driven transformation needs to be rooted, tangible, and meaningful from the Board of Directors to the hourly employees. People matter most, and collectively most organizations struggle to connect a compelling strategic purpose to transformation and innovation. Successful corporate transformation is more often an evolution, not a revolution, driven by far more than motivation or policy. Purpose-driven transformation manifests itself in people-driven outcomes. The strategic vision shows a clearly defined destination, and the contrast between the “As is” and the “To be” reveals the journey for all to consider. At the core, transformation requires personal grit: Guts, Resilience, Initiative, and Tenacity. G.R.I.T compels champions to lead and inspire others by articulating the purpose-driven vision, value, strategy, and risks. Strategy acts as the deliberate enabler of transformation, and innovation acts as the catalysts for change fueling transformation. The combination of purpose, strategy, and innovation make all the difference. Together, they provide a goal, a plan, and a means to embrace the grit, rally the troops, and and run toward the challenges.

Now that you have the vision, purpose, and strategy... GET US OFF THIS BEACH.

Like Tom Cruise’ unrelenting character, champions of transformation often face a world hostile to change. Status quo is more often then not, the unseen force like gravity, which resists changes in strategy, technologies, training, organization, and processes necessary to achieve strategic objectives. Champions have to align thinking and action from the strategic, through the operational and to both the practical and technical means of implementation. There is no magic formula, but G.R.I.T, agility, and sweat will likely win the day.

It's D-Day and all you have is yourself, your closest allies, and a few other unlikely collaborators, formed into a "Coalition of the Willing"... They are rallied, energized, and willingly to join the fight, to gain every inch of ground in order to GET OFF THIS BEACH.

Coalition of the Willing

AND THEN there are the hostile aliens, the well-intentioned, and the legion of uncommitted. The metaphorical D-Day beach you find yourself standing as a champion of transformation is mined with the practical, impractical, corporate culture and policies, self-interest, and unending politics. In this chaos, you look around to see significant obstacles, and seemingly poor odds of success. Champions of transformation feel caught between their organization’s vision, objectives, and the complexity of change. Organizations by their very nature seek to impede change. A relentless application of the fundamentals is essential to best steward precious resources, remain focused in the chaos of the battle, and remain cognizant of the tyranny of time.

Know Your Audience & Know Your Battlefield:

Seek to understand what the data is telling you now and potentially in 18-36 months

Seek to understand what the market is telling you...global trends in technology, practices, and core business influencers

Use the data to understand what the people are telling you

Use the data to understand the impact on core business functions

Know the risk tolerance, risk capacity, and manage risk proactively during implementation

Use metrics to dashboard implementation progress and impact on core business functions

Listen, Learn, and Continuously Improve: People, People, People

1) Move Beyond Fear: It is with great irony transformation endures a quiet battle between those with opposing fears, the risk of change versus the risk of not changing. Compelling vision and purpose, not fear, persuade the uncommitted. The hearts and minds of the organization, key leaders, and others are critical, because champions often lack the authority, resources, and experience to see, avoid, or overcome the risks ahead. Transformation needs more than advocacy of key leaders, success requires active participation from planning to implementation, and from implementation to sustainment. Successful transformation articulates and leverages benefits to drive transformation beyond fear, and implementation beyond mandated policy. Purpose-driven transformation may be the new heart transplanted that the organizational DNA and culture need to accept despite fear and uncertainty. The difference is leadership. Leaders listen for that nagging call to join the fight and then make a critical difference.

2) Move Beyond Me: If you think that you are going to save the day, chances are, you are not, but maybe we are.... From the moment champions land on the beach and begin to fight to gain ground, quickly the scale, complexity, and pitfalls will overwhelm them. You realize that no matter what you do by yourself... the enemy is waiting to slow, halt, disrupt, and undermine your efforts. A "save us all" messiah complex will not help, whether as a quiet professional or vocal advocate. The champion that fights alone, dies alone. No matter how hard you try, until you move beyond "me"...your efforts will run aground, your words misinterpreted, your actions undermined, because you cannot engage all the threats, all the opportunities, and apply all the skills required to GET OFF THIS BEACH. The powerful irony is your greatest contribution will likely not be your ideas, nor your expertise, but the infectious G.R.I.T necessary for transformation to succeed.

3) Move Beyond Failure: A considerable price for success lies ahead of you and beyond you. The price of success is the cost of failure. Champions live in relentless pursuit of the intangible and intangible, as they innovate, iterate, and learn over and over, and over again. Every time you "die" you get SMARTER. Failure is your greatest teacher. Innovation is it's own tyranny, because the effort required to "get off this beach" is only the beginning of the journey in transformation. Without a compelling commitment to purpose-driven transformation, will power alone will not take a champion beyond fear and beyond failure. Transformation won’t support the self-interest of careerists. Careerists self-identify, because they resist getting into the trenches required for transformation to be truly successful. Without your willingness to embrace the tremendous hard work of integrating innovation and sustaining it beyond organizational resistance to change, its just change for the sake of change. Your uncanny and relentless commitment is essential to moving beyond failure. DIG DEEPER.

4) Move Beyond Quit: Convincing an organization to change and embrace the new path is only the first major step, the most important step is making change work. Making change work is far harder than convincing them to change. Once the scale of change and complexity sinks in, it can weaken champion’s resolve. Though a champion may feel like you are fighting an epic war, the reality is being resistant to change is natural for most people and most organizations. A little empathy for the disruption transformation and innovation often cause in the beginning will temper your exuberance and capture the hearts and minds of the very people you want to help. The real challenge lies ahead in making transformation achieve the promised outcomes. Your reputation, your career, and your peace of mind should depend on the results. Your success being based on their performance is as unsettling as their success being based on yours. The exchange of trust must flow both ways. Most people in the organization will trust transformation is their best interest and they choose to embrace your efforts in good faith. As the old is displaced, the uncertain future distributes the risk. The champion and the people within the organization share risk and have a shared interest in achieving the vision.

Many times, champions face situations demanding far beyond their current knowledge, skills, and abilities...and even their team. YOUR AGILITY and GROWTH are crucial to achieving the breakthroughs defining your strategic objectives, survive and thrive. Move beyond the notion of walking away from the project management plan, because the "organization is never gonna get it", "it's just too hard", or "it's some other person's job to carry the torch." Those resisting change are doubling their efforts to maintain the status quo far after the organization grants your approval to begin change. Despite this difficult journey, for most champions of transformation and innovation, it's in their DNA...it’s “who they are” as opposed to “what they do”. Success requires developing the essentials skills, abilities, and attitude. Destiny calls, and either put in the sweat equity to get it right, or face a world of frustration, and angst living in the status quo. Engage and widen your coalition, resist Machiavellian tactics, and embrace the amazing strengths of truly great leaders and those around you. It's the people you serve, and serve with, who will inspire you to push beyond quit. It's the people and the journey with them, that makes it worth it.

5) Move Beyond Success: Things that matter to you most when you start the journey through transformation will likely not matter as much when you take your last breath. All the “daydreams of glory" from success is a fickle illusion. One of the greatest lessons learned, recognition is the currency you give away in order to achieve your goals as a champion of transformation. Recognizing others for the courage to help, instead of to watch. Recognizing others for their willingness to show you what won’t work, and what will work, instead of quietly letting it fail. Recognizing the courage in others required to regain a mastery of a new way after thousands of hours of investment in the old way. People build their careers and their lives mastering the familiar, and success for “us” often means something entirely different for them, even if the differences seem small. Give away your success, and recognize the people that truly make the difference in achieving your transformative outcome...

Any personal triumph will fade in the sands of organizational history after your departure, and all the monetary gain from the extrinsic rewards will be spent on something that breaks, or on a forgotten vacation, or something obscure. So you may ask yourself, “Why champion change that no one may remember, that some may resent, and the tangible corporate value rarely ever matches the intangible personal cost?” BECAUSE IT MATTERS. How you define success is entirely your own, but a journey which drives your personal excellence, the refinements of your weaknesses, and gains the warranted and unwarranted criticism of your efforts is something of an amazing adventure. Save the world and no one knows it; save the job of one that does; contribute to the greatness of others, without an expectation of recognition; all just because it's who you are... and be a champion.

It's a new day people, Destiny calls, NOW GET US OFF THIS BEACH!