Big Apple Bliss: 7 Tips to Inner-Calm & Connection

Bliss doesn’t always come to mind when you walk out of your apartment in New York and meet her head on. She’s a beast. It’s more like “BAM! Wake up!”

And you’re like - “It’s 7.58am, NY. Can you please take it easy for second?”

She doesn’t listen. She’s already hit you with another jab as you cross the street and almost get run over by a cab. As you take the hit, you miss her overhand right that nearly bursts your ear drums thanks to the police and fire department morning melodies.

You’re cut now. And as you enter the subway, she lands an unsuspecting upper-cut delivered with underground heat and funky air that should be reserved for stink bomb teenage tricks.

Gagging, you board your packed train and don’t get a seat and then realize the AC isn’t working. She has you up against the ropes now and it’s time for her to take some body shots.

You’re wedged between two men big as elephants. One likes to skip Old Spice and go el naturale with his man smells. The other sweats butter and every time he adjusts his position his wet, hairy arm brushes against yours and that’s enough for dizziness to kick in.

It’s now 8.25am and you resurface only to be hit with her knock out blow....you’re in Mid-Town and the line for coffee everywhere is like Space Mountain at Disneyland.

You settle for bottled water for a buck off the street, meanwhile taking in enough stimuli in the three block walk to the office to last you a decade.

The clock reads 8.36am as you make it to work. You switch on your computer, while your nervous system wants to shut down. “Bring on the day!” You say before finding a blank spot on the wall and drifting to a distant memory of last Christmas in Australia, where you swam with whale sharks and ate bbq prawns bigger than your head.

So here are seven secrets to inner-calm and connection to create bliss in the bustle. Hopefully these tips will help you be engaged with life in the city, but not be overwhelmed by it.

Create & Follow a Morning Ritual: It’s so important to prepare yourself for the day - mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Allow thirty minutes for yourself to get into your body and clear your mind. This can be through meditation, journalling or mental-hearsing your day by seeing and feeling your future goals and intentions, while giving thanks for all your have and what is yet to come. When you anchor yourself and turn your awareness inward, you’ll be better equipped to engage with the city without it knocking your head off. Better for you, better for everyone else you come into contact with. Be in Central Park: CP is an absolute gem - take advantage of being in nature and connecting to the serenity it provides through her greens, ponds and tranquility away from the noise. Nature is a proven natural stress reliever. Take a bicycle ride, have a picnic, go for a run, read under a tree or mindfully people watch on a bench. Central Park feels like a movie - go enjoy the show! Build Genuine Friendships: I’m talking about trading in your drinking buddies for relationships with more depth that feed your spirit. It’s hard for people to self-regulate in New York and for a lot of people, family aren’t close by. That’s why it’s important to build genuine friendships with people to share fears, insecurities, hopes and dreams with. Too fluffy for you? Well, stick to the bottle buddies and see how that works out for you health long term. Instead, look to find a community with like-minded people who share your interests and values. It will make you feel more connected in what can be a lonely city at times. Sleep: It’s your secret weapon to productivity, healthier immune system and better emotional intelligence and mental health. Do what Ariana Huffington promotes - turn off your tech devices 30 minutes before bed, unwind with a hot shower or bath and then read in bed. I’d even suggest sending an evening meditation, or gratitude journalling three things from the day you are thankful for. You could also use mental rehearsing as you lie in bed for 10 minutes before you fall asleep - focusing on the feeling on what you’re grateful for and what you’d like to manifest into your life. See it in your mind’s eye and feel it in your heart. Sweat & Supplement: To create Big Apple Bliss and develop inner-calm and connection - it has to be a integrated approach. And no integrated approach is complete without exercising your body and then feeding it with proper, nutritious food. Find activities, sports or exercise that you ENJOY. You’ll find the motivation if it’s fun and you connect with it. Let’s be real, everyone ain’t cut out for the cross-trainer or treadmill. Think green vegetables and plant based foods, think water hydration, think farmer’s markets and ease up on the burgers & fries. Make Friends With Noise: Say what?! That’s right. Mindfully become aware of what the noise is, the source of it and choose to see it as your friend. A simple shift in perception and acknowledgement, letting it pass through you and not engage in a fight with it - can help reduce its impact on you. Plan Weekend Day Trips: It’s handy to have an escape strategy and it doesn’t have to be as costly as a weekend in Jamaica. From museums such as The Cloisters, to wineries on Long Island, or day trips to Bear Mountain, Montauk, Cold Spring, Sleep Hallow or Fire Island. You’ll thank yourself later for taking the adventure instead of moulding to the couch muttering, “I hate my job.”