Big Bird, Beastie Boys Mashup Tells You How To Get To Sabotage Street

Big Bird has seen sunnier days.

The lovable Muppet is on the run from the law in a new mashup featuring “Sesame Street” characters and the Beastie Boys hit song “Sabotage.”

The fantastic video is the work of mashup editor Adam Schleichkorn, aka Mylo the Cat.

“The original ‘Sabotage’ music video is without a doubt, one of the greatest of all time, so I knew I couldn’t do a regular old lip sync video, I had to bring it!” Schleichkorn wrote in the video description on YouTube.

Schleichkorn is also the creator of previous “Sesame Street” mashups set to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince’s “Summertime,” Eminem’s “My Name Is” and many more.