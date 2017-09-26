Big Fella’ Making Big Moves

Haha Davis, also known as “Mr. Big Fella” has become an internet sensation with his funny and viral Instagram videos. He’s been featured on a Chance The Rapper Track, quoted by the likes of Tom Brady and has the attention of athletes and entertainers world wide. However, while the world may view him as an Instagram influencer he has begun to really find ways to monetize his following and become an entrepreneur as well. Follow @hahadavis and @kofi.

@hahadavis Haha Davis

Kofi: You are hands down one of the funniest dudes on the internet now. Were you always the class clown growing up? Or did you really start creating funny content by taking advantage of Instagram?

Haha Davis: I was always the class clown. My mom always came to my high school especially in 9th grade because I would always get in trouble. Our whole class was full of clowns but after my mom came and embarrassed me so many times, there wasn't too much clowning left to do. She said I had to get my life together and I did.

Kofi: What aspirations did you have before you became famous on social media?

Haha Davis: I had too many aspirations at that time because I didn't know what God had planned for me. I tried to box, play football, rap and I tried to go to school to be a gym teacher. None of that worked out for me but I knew God still had a plan for my life.

Kofi: When you create sayings like “Big Fella” do you have any idea they will go viral?

Haha Davis: I didn’t know at all. I just tried to say what came to my mind and then I noticed people getting used to it and eventually they were getting addicted to it. Next thing you know they can't live without it. I try to be a trendsetter. I never try to be the funniest guy on Instagram. I think that's why I have 2 million followers because I try to give the people something they feel will be a part of the culture forever.

Kofi: Of all the characters you play in your videos who do you enjoy playing the most?

Haha Davis: The funniest character I play has to be pops. I love putting on the glasses and hat to really get into character and feel like I'm someone's father. It's crazy since I'm going to be a father now so its really been influencing me to make more pops material and enjoy it even more.

Kofi: You’re obviously in the public eye a lot more now. What’s been the craziest fan experience for you in terms of someone recognizing you?

Haha Davis: I was in the game section at Meijer and a 16 year-old approaches me and says, "Oh my God HaHa Davis!" He was star struck and asked to take a picture with me. He then went on to tell me how his mom loved me and how he wanted me to hop in the car with him to ride to his house to meet his mom. I chuckled and told him I couldn't do that one.

Kofi: On the other hand, a lot of celebrities have shouted you out. Was there anyone in particular that shouted you out that made it a surreal moment for you?

Haha Davis: Has to be Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady. I remember both of them vividly. I was in New York when Tom posted it. I got direct messages on Instagram from my supporters saying Tom Brady used your hashtag #FinnaBeABreeze. It was so crazy because I'm a big Tom Brady fan and I didn't think he'd have time to get out the playbook to even know my videos or sayings. When Snoop first posted me I was in downtown Detroit at Motor City Casino with my mom getting some food. Out of nowhere my phone started going crazy. I was tripping because this was the first time I saw followers coming in at that rate. I mean in batches of 30 and 50. I knew Unk had begun the process of my life changing.

Kofi: I noticed that mentioned Snoop Dogg as a mentor. How has that been and what’s the most valuable advice he has given you?

Haha Davis: The 2 years I’ve known him has been great. He's been a huge part of my success. The best advice he has given me is: "Be patient, take your time and don't try to get the fame before the money. Don't nobody like a famous broke n***a. Only do big things." That’s advice I use everyday.

Kofi: You’re also making a lot of business moves. You were recently featured in 2K18. You have a tour with different high schools. You landed a major deal with Kyrie Irving. You have your own merchandise. Can you tell me about all your business endeavors and how you have been able to secure a lot of these opportunities?

Haha Davis: Just being different and being a trendsetter. I set goals for myself. Like Kyrie’s underwear company "PSD" was a company I already loved and with products I use. I told myself and my manager that I wanted to link up with them and see what we could put together. We sat down and put together the "Big Fella" edition of underwear coming soon. I also started my own website where I have my shirts and other merchandise. All my shirts have my cartoon images and famous sayings across the world on social media.

The crazy thing about the 2k18 situation is that it was uploaded by a fan! The people voted to get it on the game. I really had nothing to do with it. With me starting the movement it just got that big. I am now doing stand up and putting my college tour together. After doing some shows around the country, I'm ready to formally introduce HaHa Davis the stand up comedian to the world.

Kofi: As an African American in the United States I’m sure you are aware of the racial tension going on. You have a large platform and comic relief is usually a clever way to raise awareness about issues in general. Have you considered using your platform to talk about certain issues occurring in this country or any issues in particular that are personal to you?

Haha Davis: The thing about racial tension is that it was here before my platform, during and after. I feel like its more effective for me to do more on foot and in person. That’s the only way to really try to influence some change in the country. Every now and then I put something together to shed light on scenarios but its definitely more important to be hands on.

Kofi: What advice do you have for aspiring influencers on social media? What have you learned throughout this journey? Anything you regret?

Haha Davis: The best advice I could give is to be yourself. That's why I started my business No Self Doubt. I knew if I believed in myself I could do whatever I wanted. Along this journey I've learned not to share your password with too many people. That’s how my first page got deleted. Also, I learned to be patient. Understand that God's plan for you will come as long as you work hard. I really don't have any regrets to be honest. I take the bitter with the sweet and I appreciate every piece of it.

Kofi: What are your long term career goals?