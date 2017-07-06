BIG MEDICINE: THE COST OF CORPORATE CONTROL AND HOW DOCTORS AND PATIENTS WORKING TOGETHER CAN REBUILD A BETTER SYSTEM

Big Medicine is an empowering, informative and motivational read. Dr. Elaina George’s book, " Big Medicine," provides readers with the insights to understand how the healthcare system is broken and playing politics has failed to fix the problem. Dr. George proudly comes from three generations of physicians.

In the introduction, Dr. Elaina George opens up and lets you into her world sharing touching moments from her life journey. She shares in the forward heartwarming stories from her own life including how her grandfather was a physician in Lima, Ohio helping low-income individuals longing for healthcare and how her father followed in his footsteps helping people in the need of healthcare proving them with empathy, compassion and the care they needed to overcome their health issues. Money was not their first priority. They believed that the key to delivering quality healthcare is to focus on the needs of the patients. Her grandfather, father including herself believes this and they take pride in their work helping others.

In Big Medicine, Dr. Elaina George helps you understand with her words of wisdom that a journey of awakening needs advocacy in order to change. Why wait until we hit rock bottom. We need to promote change now.

It doesn’t matter if you are female, male, what culture you are, or what race. We all want the same thing. We all long to be healthy, happy, have the ability to love our friends and family and to live in peace, says, Dr. George.

George wants others to join her in her dream that somehow, someday, patient-centered healthcare will be provided by independently thinking physicians that care and put the patient first before the big dollar bill. In this book, Dr. George inspires you and helps for you to realize that as long as you are open for change then change will make its way into your life and that this dream is possible and can become a reality if patients and doctors work together.

Dr. George educates you in our healthcare system as she provides excellent teaching on why our healthcare system is failing in her astonishing book, Big Medicine.

Big Medicine is packed with magnificent education on the healthcare system, the flaws of Obamacare, how the healthcare system is broken, how playing politics has failed to fix the problem and what needs to be done to come to a productive solution that will work and ignite change.

Dr. George believes you can’t fix the problem until you understand how it started and evolved. Therefore in this book, she explains clearly and concisely from beginning to end about healthcare and how the solution ultimately rests with doctors and patients.

Elaina George provides brilliant insight on how to transform the healthcare system including fabulous advice plus a wide range of recommendations and tips.

Throughout the book, Dr. George provides a vast array of political evidence that helps readers acknowledge the vital importance of why doctors and patients need to step out of the box and let their voices be heard. George explains why advocacy plays an essential role in the possibilities of positive change occurring in the healthcare industry.

One important factor I acquired from reading this amazing book is that it is vital that doctors and patients work together because by working together as a one the dream of rebuilding a better health care system can become a reality.

One fact that really grasped my attention when reading the book was the concerns of corporate takeover of health care and the dangers of our private information being exposed by cyber-attacks, cozy relationships between corporate companies who have close relationship with the federal government and other common dangers that we exposed to on a daily basis that most people are not even aware exist.

Dr. George believes that our responsibility as patients and physicians is to advocate for ourselves and insist that we maintain our medical privacy and individuality, the cornerstone of the patient-physician relationship.

Dr. George devotes a whole chapter in chapter 13, which provides excellent advice that doctors and patients can use to regain their freedom. I found the information in this chapter extremely valuable and effective.

George not only discusses our healthcare system from a political standpoint, she shows you how to transform it as you read this astonishing book.