Big Pun's Son Chris Rivers Steps Out of His Father's Shadow With New Album

Beginning his hip hop career at the age of 18, the now 23 Chris Rivers who hails from the Bronx, releases his latest album Delorean. The first single off the album “Fair One” was produced by Exel Musik and features collaborations with Styles P, Sheek Louch and Lil’ Fame. His latest single release is “Lord Knows” which features Dyce Payne and is produced by NaCion. While Rivers has been honing in on his skills for more than five years, collaborating with other artists and releasing EPs, Delorean is his debut 21-track full-length album.

For artists who are the offspring of musical legends, there is a much heavier pressure to succeed. Rivers has emerged from the shadow of his father, Latino rapper Big Pun, who died when Rivers was only five years old. Carrying the same talent for word arrangement and flow, Rivers has been dubbed a lyrical dragon known for being “heavy on the mic.” His charisma and cadence is reminiscent of his father’s, yet he has developed his own style and follows his own inner rhythm. Rivers’ music is both familiar and unique.

Delorean was released on July 14, 2017

Though his career is still in its nascency, he has already headlined a European tour and opened up for artists such as Jadakiss, Cypress Hill, Immortal Technique, Kool G Rap and Big Daddy Kane. Before creating Delorean, Rivers familiarized himself with the musical process in 2013 and 2014 when he released the two-part Wonderland of Misery series which featured collaborations with Styles P, Vinnie Paz, Buckwild, Action Bronson, Cory Gunz and production by Alchemist, Statik Selektah, and StarTrack. Last year he released the final chapter of a second two-part series titled Medicated Consumption which also featured a handful of collaborations.