You made rabbits out of napkins and smiled when you surprised us with them jumping up your arm.

~

This is how it is with the artist who believes in his craft. He makes a study of the figure, countless sketches to understand, say, how the curve of a calf muscle is like the belly of a horse. He learns Latin. He rereads aloud passages of Homer to understand the meter of his verse.

~

Advanced tennis players swing as hard on their second serves as they do on their first. The difference is that they add spin to the second, allowing them, ironically, more control over where it lands.

You and your great-grandson Sammy.

~

A Rube Goldberg machine is actually the opposite of a machine. It is designed to do something very simple in the most complicated possible way.

~

The level of decorum which your wife, my grandmother, requires for anything that is or was ever formal, is extremely inconvenient to you. You grit your teeth and do exactly what she wants you to do. You rarely falter. You did, one ordinary morning, actually put on a tuxedo for breakfast when she commented that your undershirt was “uncouth.” This act of defiance was more motivated by humorous intent than any kind of resistance.

~

It is a rare combination to lead by giving way to others. To properly understand the importance of playfulness when conducting the most serious of rituals. When a leader is well-loved, one is occasionally concerned that they are weak. This is because they think leading is the same as ruling.

~

As an engineer, your day job was to design and build machines and structures. You used words like efficiency and structural integrity to explain them to me. A machine is, technically, anything that helps us do work.

You took my sister for ice cream.

~

“When I consider how my light is spent,” John Milton writes elegantly of his craft, “Ere half my days in this dark world and wide,/ And that one talent which is death to hide/ Lodg'd with me useless.” He humbly realizes his amazing talent for poetry, but his body would not cooperate. His eyesight would go. Milton also understood that he would not live forever, that eventually his light would go out.

~

You helped me with my necktie. You called it a choke rag! Later, when church had started, you whispered to me, “I used to wish I could sing. Now I wish you could.”

~

In a one of their debates, Stephen Douglas called Lincoln “two-faced.” Not known for his looks, Lincoln quipped, “Please, if I had two faces, do you think I’d wear this one?” Like Lincoln, you were strong enough to deal with criticism. Told that a hat you’d bought made you look sickly, you said, “Good, because I bought two of them. One to shit in, and one to cover it up with.”

~

You put so much spin on your second serve we all called it Big Twist. As I got older, and you got older too, Big Twist was no longer challenging for me to return. I’d learned from the master and had some spin of my own.

~

You never stopped telling your stories, and so they will never pass. As the Bard writes, “So long lives this, and this gives life to thee.”

~

You once put Chapstick on a wound because it’s “all the same stuff.” I don’t know if that’s accurate, but both of your children became health professionals. Come to think of it, you rigged a LOT of things in the house. These inventions gave me more joy than the original objects could possibly contain.

The author hits a backhand.

~

Mark Twain’s Tom Sawyer was always advising Huck that things didn’t mean anything if they didn’t have any style. And that’s true. He’d say, “Why Huck you can’t do it that away,” and the ever-practical Huck would say, “Why not?” and Tom would say, “Because that ain’t no kind of style.”

~

When the Minneapolis bridge collapsed, I called you. Having overseen many bridge projects in your career, you explained to me the concept of structural integrity. In the United States, you estimated that as many as 70% of our bridges lacked this virtue.

~

You remembered Japanese songs you learned during your service in World War II. Fifty, sixty years, seventy years later, you would sing them at the dinner table. We marveled at the power of your memory. Your voice, less so. I had to tell you, “I used to wish I could sing.”

You and a tennis friend.

You memorized long passages of Tennyson. At my parents’ wedding, you advised my father to take good care of my mother. “When I think about my love for my daughter,” you explained, “I think about the words of Abraham Lincoln. When he talked about his love for his country. Lincoln said, ‘I am loath to close.’”

~

“Virtually all of the top men’s players use the kick serve as their second serve. Most right-handers use the American Twist, which bounces up and to the left of the receiver; when hit well, it is difficult to time on the return.”[1]

~

You made me a functional clock out of marbles and a jumble of plastic ramps, an invention that, if we are perfectly honest, had no function. It did tell the time, even if it was slightly hard to understand WHAT time it said it was. You see, what you had made was not a clock at all, it was a toy, an object of wonder.

~

You were known by your fraternity brothers by the nickname Preacher. Because I am wary of this designation, I have the tendency to forget how accurately it describes your faithfulness. You were the preacher of our family, though not because of any sermons but because of the way you led the rituals of our family. At times, it’s true, you could lead by remaining completely silent.

~

Travel had become difficult for you, but I found a way to take you with me to my dissertation defense. I wore a tuxedo.

The author channels his grandfather.

~

Pete Sampras was battling dehydration during his famous match with Alex Corretja at the 1996 U.S. Open. At 7-7 in the tiebreaker of the fifth set, the crucial point in the match, Sampras missed his first serve badly. Noticing his weakness, Corretja moved in for the second serve. Sampras gathered himself and tricked him with a second serve ace.

~

You said, “When I talk about the love I have for my daughter, I am loath to close.”

You and my grandmother on your honeymoon.

~

At the end of his poem, Milton observes, “They also serve, who stand and wait.”

~

Many of my memories are of performances of your great comic genius, the shaggy dog stories you would tell, stories whose punchlines were actually disappointing when compared with their elaborate scaffolding. You were committed to the craft. You practiced your jokes. You told them again and again, never giving them short shrift. Or were they Rube Goldberg machines dutifully carrying their punchlines through a series of twists and turns?

~

You always seemed so healthy. As a kid I remember you carrying as many as twelve bags of garbage down our long driveway to the curb. How could we prepare for your body to fall apart?

~

In silence you live on, lead us.

Your great-grandson Willy is learning to play tennis. He was named after you.

~