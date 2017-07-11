HUFFPOST FINDS
07/11/2017 04:32 pm ET

You Can Grab This $895 Watch For $45, And Other Amazon Prime Day Steals

How is anything 95% off?

By Amanda Pena

We don’t know about you, but when something is 95% off, we can’t help but feel the burning need to buy it. Amazon’s Prime Day has all sorts of deals that offer insane discounts, like this Henry Jay Men’s Watch that is currently on sale for $45. Its original price tag is a whopping $895.

Here are some items with pretty big price cuts, ranging from 70-95% off.

And remember, if you aren’t a Prime member, make sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial to take full advantage of these thousands of discounts.

1. Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser (Save 70%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $10.19, from $33.99.

2. INLIFE Wake Up Light Alarm Clock (Save 71%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $23 on Prime Day, from $79.99.

3. Inflatables Giant Donut Pool Float (Save 71%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $14.39, from $49.99.

4. Car Jump Starter RAVPower (Save 72%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $47.99, from $169.99.

5. Anker Selfie Stick (Save 74%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $12.79, from $49.99.

6. Turmeric Curcumin with Bioperine Anti-inflammatory, Antioxidant & Anti-Aging Turmeric Supplement (Save 75%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $10, from $39.95.

7. Berta 1-Inch Professional Tourmaline Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener (Save 78%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $12.99, from $59.99.

8. 15 Inch Leather Vintage Rustic Crossbody Messenger (Save 81%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $47.20, from $249.

9. Pro Chef Kitchen Stainless Steel Cooking Grease Mess Eliminator Splatter Screen Guard (Save 84%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $11.27, from $69.98.

10. Henry Jay Mens 23K Gold Plated Two Tone Stainless Steel “Specialty Aquamaster” Professional Dive Watch (Save 95%)

www.amazon.com
Get it for $47.99, from $895.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

