14 Of Our Favorite Queer Heroes Of 2016

For over 30 years, Frances Goldin has held the same beautiful sign at the NYC Pride march : “I Adore My Lesbian Daughters / Keep Them Safe.”Now well into her 90s, Goldin attends the festivities in a wheelchair while still holding that same sign. She is a powerhouse of a woman who has served as an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ community since both of her daughters came out in the 1970s.Now her sign is a fixture in the annual NYC Pride march that people look for each June.“I keep going back because of the reaction to from the marchers,” Frances told The Huffington Post. “It’s so gratifying – people rushing and kissing me. Some of them say to me, ‘Will you call my mother,?’ I say, ‘Give me her number!’ And I do call their parents because theres an organization called PFLAG for parents of gays and lesbians. And I tell them about that organization and urge them to join it because it helps them get over their reluctance.”Frances has been an advocate, ally and mother to countless LGBTQ people over the past three decades. For that reason, and many others, she is one of our biggest heroes of 2016.