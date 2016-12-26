14 Of Our Favorite Queer Heroes Of 2016

2016 was a rough year for queer people.
From the Pulse nightclub massacre to the election of anti-LGBTQ extremist Mike Pence and a complete lack of LGBTQ support in President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet, it’s certainly an anxiety-inducing time to be queer.
Yet certain people have shown heroism this year in spite of the mounting challenges facing LGBTQ people. While this is by no means an all-encompassing list, we wanted to reflect on the actions of these people over the past 12 months and pay tribute to the notable work that they ― and others ― have done in the fight for achieving queer liberation.
To everyone listed here: our community owes you a great deal of gratitude.
Think someone is missing from this list? Let us know who your Queer Heroes of 2016 are in the comments below.
