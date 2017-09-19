Biggest sports event in the history of Central Asia

17 of September 2017 is a date to remember in the history of Central Asia, as Turkmenistan hosts the Vth Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, its capital home city.

The importance of this moment is due to the opening and inauguration of a 5 billion dollars Olympic Complex, a major turning point for sports policy in Turkmenistan. Therefore, the official opening had to have that Olympic touch which was made by Balich Worldwide Shows, also responsible for Sochi 2014, London 2012, UEFA EURO 2012 and many other events.

The ceremony included 75.000 costume pieces, hundreds of dancers, camels, horse acrobatics, LED lights and fireworks

The Olympic stadium was full for around 4 hours, as the opening show started. In the company of Turkmenistan’s president, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, and Asia’s Olympic Council President, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, with the unique participation of Oceania’s Olympic Council, the start of the Games was made and over 4500 athletes were invited on the stadium, greeting the public!

The dynamic of the show was made by the air acrobats, the thousands of lights and the multitude of costumes. The story presented Turkmenistan’s history, its dreams and expectations and the visionary plan of becoming a world-known country!

For ten days, the 5 billion dollars Olympic Complex will be full of life

Between 17-27 of September, Ashgabat Olympic Complex will be a melting pot of athletes, coaches, referees and media all around the world, officials and various politicians, including ambassadors, prime-ministers and presidents of different countries. 21 sports are present, with no less than 9 combat sports such as: Taekwondo, Sambo, Ju-Jitsu, Kickboxing, Muaythai, Wrestling, Belt Wrestling, Traditional Wrestling and Kurash.

We are looking forward for the competition’s highlights and all surprises that this event will provide!