Bike & Builder, One World Studios’ New Docuseries is Chef’s Table for Bikers, an Inside Look at What Fuels Legendary Motorcycle Builders

“There should be an institution for some of us bike guys to go to, to try to get it out of our system.” — Scott Jones

“Back then, there was no video or Internet that you could look up to find out the way. It was just pounding metal trying to make a shape.” — Keino Sasaki

Few man-made machines have stirred an almost obsessive-like passion in people like motorcycles. Why? Because motorcycles tell a seductive story that speaks of rugged individualism, breakneck speeds, mythical builders and greasy hands, ground-rumbling noise, riding expertise, and a dash of danger.

Theaters have captured this stirring combination of men and their motorcycles in dramatic classic films, including: The Wild One with Marlon Brando; James Dean rode a Puch motorcycle to the set of Rebel Without A Cause; and, Steve McQueen spectacularly rode a Triumph in The Great Escape.

And then there’s the everyday heroes in films like 2005’s award-winning documentary, Choppertown: The Sinners.

The vision of Zack Coffman and Scott Di Lalla, the original producers of that first Choppertown documentary, which they financed with a stack of credit cards, helped spawn a slew of real-life motorcycle movies that their independent One World Studios have produced or distributed.

Now they have a colorful new story to tell in their new Vimeo-financed docuseries, Bike & Builder. Think Chef’s Table for bikers — each of the initial three episodes takes us into the life and garage of an exceptional builder, the type of guys that screen legends and motorcycle enthusiasts like McQueen and Dean would’ve gone to for their own custom rides.

Keino: “Hand forming sheets of metal into rolling works of art”

Cochran: “Builds badass, old school bobbers”

Jones: “Turned his home garage into a new shop”

The resulting show is several cuts above the garden variety, webisodic series. Executive producer/showrunner Coffman recalls getting it together:

Vimeo said they loved the feeling of community and passion our films engendered and wanted to work with us on something special. So, they provided us the resources to make it happen — they were just amazing and gave us 100 percent creative freedom. Just incredible partners.

With a deal in place, Coffman and director/cinematographer Scott Di Lalla called on their industry friends and fellow members of the motorcycle community, who just happen to be professionals in the entertainment industry, to help take the series to the next level. From an awesome original soundtrack, to the editing, and all the various technical aspects of a high-end series, it became a family affair over the year-long production schedule. The stories are eye-opening and visually rich — not only to people who are into DIY custom bikes, but also to people who are into high quality entertainment, and who are into watching builders with an obsessive desire for crafting gorgeous mechanical creations.

The Bike & Builder series is the latest in a DIY motorcycle thread that Coffman and Di Lalla have followed since their debut film. Choppertown told of custom chopper builder and punk rocker Kutty Noteboom and his buddies in the Sinners bike and car club. One World then followed that with several other movies including Brittown, about legendary racer and Britbike connoisseur Meatball, and The Harbortown Bobber, about the ground-up build of Di Lalla's own '69 bobber.

Coffman describes the new series as:

A trilogy following three legendary builders as they open up about their lives and give us a glimpse into their creative process. They’re professional fabricators, guys that the average garage builder looks up to, and the beautiful thing is that these builders are all doing it in their own really humble garages. In Bike & Builder, we get a chance to see behind the curtain as these three custom builders prepare to unveil their newest creations at the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show in Milwaukee.

Zack Coffman, Beverly Cochran, Scott Di Lalla, and craftsman Jeff Cochran

Metal shape-shifter Keino: ‘Look to your past to know your future'

All three builders on the road to Mama Tried’s jaw-dropping motorcycle show

Coffman enthusiastically explains further:

All three had reached a pinnacle in the custom motorcycle world and achieved almost mythical status. But reality can sure bite. Scott Jones had worked with Chica Motorcycles and at Jesse James’ custom shop along with running his own Noise Cycles, earning an enviable reputation. Then he lost his shop and talks about his real-life struggle. With his wife’s support, he got a second wind and a day job. Then he turned his home garage into a new shop, and now he’s racing in the Hooligan circuit with a factory sponsorship from Harley. Jeff Cochran co-founded the world famous Sucker Punch Sallys garage but got out of the pro shop world when he felt burned out. He went back to rural Indiana where he set up his own garage on a farm and now builds badass, old school bobbers. His story now is more about assembling bikes for the working man, bikes real people can afford and his featured build will be gracing covers of magazines all summer. Keino Sasaki came here to realize his American dream, worked with legendary Indian Larry in Brooklyn, then founded his own Keino Cycles. His builds are totally cool and unlike regular bikes, almost like science fiction. He’s a philosopher — ‘Look to your past to know your future' — but also a true metal shaper, hand forming sheets of metal into rolling works of art.

Di Lalla adds:

I knew we couldn't give them another Choppertown. It needed to be special and current. I really wanted to artistically show truth to people. Each episode is about this amazing person, who happens to be building an awesome bike. We wanted to get into his obsession, what fuels his passion, what’s behind the artistry, what his lifestyle is really like. What makes them ongoing idols is their craftsmanship and their heart. We wanted the series to be like a coffee table book on your screen — from their stories, the soundtrack, the texture of lighting. Though a community effort and Vimeo’s financial support, we’re confident there’s never been a bike show anything like it.