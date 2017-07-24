Bilibili Chairman Calls China Media Regulator’s Decision to Take Down Content ‘Strategic Regulation”

Xu Wei

(Yicai Global) July 24 -- China’s video-sharing platform Bilibili has voiced its first reaction to media regulator’s decision to take down a large amount of video posted on the platform through its chairman Chen Rui. Bilibili has deleted a vast amount of films and TV plays posted on its platform due to internal inspection and as a result of a purely strategic regulation for content operation, Chen said.

Chen Rui was addressing the BML (Bilibili Macro Link) 2017, the company’s annual meeting, which was held in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center on July 21-23, reported the Paper. “China proposes some normative requirements for online film and TV plays, and I think Bilibili needs to check its content thoroughly since it has developed into a certain stage,” Chen said.

He claimed that the content review is an internal process by Bilibili and is purely a strategic regulation for content operation. He said the company’s content scrutiny process could last for months. “Content review will last for at least one or two months. Contents that pass the review will be put online successively. Those that fail the review will never be recovered,” he stated. Chen also said some content have been deleted by mistake during the initial review process and they would be restored eventually.

On July 12, Bilibili users found a vast amount of films and TV plays posted on the platform were taken down by China’s media regulator, the State Press and Publication Administration of Radio, Film and Television. They mostly included foreign films and TV plays, especially Japanese ones. European and American films and TV plays were also among those deleted. Some domestic films and TV plays also took their share from media regulator’s inspection.