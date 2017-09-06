HUFFPOST FINDS
09/06/2017 02:22 pm ET

9 Bilingual Children's Books That Make Learning A New Language Easy

There are so many tools out there to help you raise a bilingual child.

By Amanda Pena
EikoTsuttiy via Getty Images

There are so many reasons why children today should learn a second (or third) language.

For starters, bilingual children “perform higher on average on tests that involve multi-tasking, creative thinking or problem solving,” according to Bilingual Kidspot. They’re also more adaptive to new environments and are more comfortable stepping outside of their comfort zone. Plus, the benefits will stem into their adult life, as employers are more and more likely to seek employees who speak a second language.

The good news is there are so many tools available to help you raise a bilingual child, like colorful picture books, short stories and first word books. Because Spanish is the second most-spoken language in the country, it’s important to set them up for success from the start.

Below, check out nine of our favorite Spanish-English children’s books, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 "First 100 Words Bilingual" (Spanish Edition) by Roger Priddy
    Amazon
    With over 100 eye-catching pictures of toys, pets, food, and more, children will be quick to recognize these everyday items. Get it here.
  • 2 "I Love To Eat Fruits And Vegetables" by Shelley Admont
    Amazon
    This book offers side-by-side Spanish and English text to make it easy to understand and read. Get it here.
  • 3 "Zapata: Colors/Colores" by Patty Rodriguez
    Amazon
    This little book of wonder will teach your little one colors in both Spanish and English, while educating them on Emiliano Zapata, a leading figure in the Mexican Revolution. Get it here.
  • 4 "Besos For Baby" by Jen Arena
    Amazon
    This adorable book proves that love is a universal language. Shower your baby with all the besos here.
  • 5 "Marisol McDonald Doesn't Match" by Monica Brown
    Barnes And Nobles
    This book is all about embracing individuality, while providing both English and Spanish text to follow along. Get it here.
  • 6 "Counting With/Contando Con Frida" by Patty Rodriguez
    Amazon
    Introduce your little one to bilingual counting with the iconic feminist Frida Kahlo. Get it here.
  • 7 "El Perro con Sombrero: A Bilingual Doggy Tale" by Derek Taylor Kent
    Amazon
    Follow along on this pup's courageous journey through bright illustrations, easy humor, and a feel-good lesson. Get it here.
  • 8 "My Big Book of Spanish Words" by Rebecca Emberley
    Amazon
    This is the perfect read for a child's first introduction to dual languages. Get it here.
  • 9 "Perro Grande, Perro Pequeño" by P.D. Eastman
    Amazon
    This is a simple yet thought-provoking story about multiculturalism. Get it here.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
Amanda Pena Creative Specialist, HuffPost

MORE:

Huffington Post Science And Technology Shoppable Linguistics Language Learning
9 Bilingual Children's Books That Make Learning A New Language Easy

CONVERSATIONS