Comedian Bill Burr has an idea to take on any environmental problem, but it might be hard to put it into action. Here’s where it gets dark.

“It would probably be a good thing if most of us died,” Burr told host Conan O’Brien, as the “Conan” host and his audience burst out in shocked laughter. Real talk.

“Let’s hear him out!” O’Brien says in the clip resurfaced this week on the show’s YouTube channel. (It originally aired in August 2015.) As if you ever needed to worry about Burr holding back his opinions. Check out the rest of the comic’s ideas in the video above.