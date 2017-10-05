Bill Clinton Shares Awkward Puberty Picture For Puerto Rico Relief Campaign

Bill Clinton is the latest famous face to dig up an embarrassing photograph of his teenaged self.

The former president shared the snap on Twitter Wednesday as part of “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and actor Nick Kroll’s #puberme campaign to raise funds to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria:

Colbert and Kroll have vowed to donate money to the Puerto Rico hurricane relief fund each time a celebrity shares an amusing photograph of when they were going through puberty. The pair launched the initiative last week, and posted these gawky pictures to get the ball rolling:

YouTube Stephen Colbert, left, and Nick Kroll, right, launched the #puberme campaign last week. They posted these photographs online to get the ball rolling.