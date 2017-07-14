Bill Clinton Takes Cheeky Photo Between Two Bushes

Clinton and Bush attributed their positive relationship to “gracious personal behavior.”

“When I left office, I told him, I said if I can ever help you, I’ll do it,” Clinton said. “If I can’t in good conscience, I won’t, but I’ll never embarrass you in public. And you know [my wife Hillary Clinton] was a senator. I said I may have to make some comment that disagrees with some policy of yours, but I will always do it respectfully, and I want you to succeed.”