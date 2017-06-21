Bill Cosby's Face On Famous D.C. Mural Replaced With 15 Black Stars

Ben’s Chilli Bowl in D.C. is a restaurant known for its famous cooking and brick mural that features famous black stars including Bill Cosby ― that was, until Wednesday.

The restaurant unveiled a brand new mural during a special ceremony Wednesday morning that showed 15 other famous black stars where Cosby used to be. The original mural, which debuted in 2012, also featured local musician Chuck Brown, local radio personality Donnie Simpson and then-President Barack Obama but the painting of Cosby drew heavy criticism, and had even been defaced after dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the comedian. (Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault in a case involving Temple University employee Andrea Constand which ended in a mistrial last week.)

The mural, by artist Aniekan Udofia, now includes First Lady Michelle Obama, Muhammad Ali, abolitionist Harriet Tubman and singers like Chuck Brown, Gladys Knight, and Prince as well as contemporary artists like actress Taraji Henson, comedian Dave Chappelle and rapper Wale.

New mural at Ben's Chili Bowl i wish @Wale was there to see his pic.twitter.com/zW6ztPs7yJ — yung abu dhabi (@triizzyy) June 21, 2017

Chapelle attended the ceremony to celebrate the new artwork and to express how honored he felt to be included.

.@DaveChapelle says being on the Ben's Chili Bowl wall is "one of the greatest honors" he's ever received. This #DC crowd is psyched. pic.twitter.com/7lZoQHyMox — Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) June 21, 2017