Bill Maher Issues Very Harsh Message To Democrats About Over-Regulation

Bill Maher has urged Democrats to “go big or go home” when it comes to regulation.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time,” the host criticized Democratic lawmakers who focus on legislating on smaller issues (such as Honolulu’s ban on looking at your phone while crossing the street) at the expense of bigger ones.

Over-regulation fed into the Republican narrative that Democrats “don’t want to help people” but just “want to micro-manage their lives,” he said. “It makes people hate us. It makes me hate us.”

Maher agreed that more regulation “for big things” such as “guns and carbon emission and banks” was needed. “But when Democrats get to regulating everything, regulation itself gets a bad name,” he said. “People want to drain the swamp, not ban big gulps.”

“We need to get some Democrats elected and that’s hard when the movement to childproof the world has made Republicans the party of freedom and Democrats the party of poopers,” Maher added.