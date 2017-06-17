Bill Maher blasted President Donald Trump’s cabinet members Friday for losing their self-respect.

The “Real Time” host mercilessly mocked all the members of the cabinet who obliged Trump’s request to lavish praise on him during their first meeting on Monday.

“Trump started things off by blowing himself, then they all took turns around the table verbally fellating the ‘Dear Leader,’” said Maher, whose comments came two weeks after he apologized for using a racial slur on live TV.

“These are cabinet members, these people used to have dignity. They were Republicans but they had dignity,” Maher added, before suggesting how future GOPers may eulogize Trump.