Bill Maher is trying to see the funny side of the escalating war of words between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un.

“I love Kim, he called Trump a ‘dotard,’ which is one of those words that people have stopped using, like presidential,” the “Real Time” host joked Friday, in reference to Kim’s response to Trump calling him “rocket man” on Twitter and at the United Nations earlier this week.

“It’s from Shakespeare,” Maher added, before explaining for Trump’s benefit that “Shakespeare was a guy a long time ago, he wrote plays.”

Plays, Maher further explained, were “like a movie but the people are really there.”