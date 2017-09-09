“Real Time” host Bill Maher has noted how Hurricane Irma looks likely to destroy the vacation homes of high-profile climate change deniers.

“The deniers all have beach houses in the way of the storm,” he said during the opening monologue of Friday night’s show. “(President Donald) Trump, Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter, the Koch brothers all have houses that are gonna be wiped out, probably.”

“I’m not gloating. It’s just an inconvenient truth,” he added, referencing former Vice President Al Gore’s Oscar-winning documentary on global warming.

With Irma barreling toward the state, Maher also urged people who were watching his show in Florida to “stop” and “get the fuck out right now.”

“I’m seeing colors on the hurricane maps I’ve never seen before,” said Maher, before interpreting them in his own way. “If you see yellow like Trump’s hair, take extra care. If you see orange like his face, shelter in place. Red like his ties to Russia, just evacuate now.”