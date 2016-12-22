Even Chrissy Teigen Has A Legendary Bill Murray Story

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Bill Murray has seemingly spent the last decade or so attempting to establish his place in American lore ― becoming a real-life mythical figure, like a 21st-century Johnny Appleseed.

Did you know Appleseed’s apple trees were more about growing hard, alcoholic cider than eating fruit? Murray’s legend is very boozy as well ― bartending in unexpected places, crashing parties, giving surprise toasts ― and so he really may be well on his way to becoming a story we’ll tell children of future generations: “Child, let me tell you about the time Bill Murray joined RZA and GZA of the Wu-Tang Clan to give thirsty people what they needed.”

In any case, last night yet another entry into the Bill Murray canon emerged, as Chrissy Teigen tweeted her own mysterious encounter.

Apparently, Teigen was at a restaurant when the waiter gave her a plate of half-eaten food, saying it was from “the man at the bar.”

That man was Bill Murray.

Wait this happened to me too. A waiter dropped a plate of half eaten food and said it was from "the man at the bar" - it was bill murray https://t.co/b5L7OkV9Pi — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 21, 2016

The Huffington Post tweeted at Teigen to ask what kind of half-eaten food it was, but did not immediately get a response.

If you have your own Bill Murray stories, please share them with us. We may or may not believe you.

