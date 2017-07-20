Bill Nye Slams ‘Dingbats,’ Says Climate Deniers Are Old And Will Soon Be Dead

Bill Nye the Science Guy said climate change deniers might not be a problem for much longer.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in front of an audience, the author of

Everything All at Once said most of them are older, so we can just wait for them to die.

“It just sounds like people are scared. It just sounds like people are afraid. And the people who are afraid in general ― with due respect, and I am now one of them ― are older. Climate change deniers, by way of example, are older. It’s generational. So we’re just going to have to wait for those people to ‘age out,’ as they say. ‘Age out’ is a euphemism for ‘die.’ But it’ll happen, I guarantee you ― that’ll happen.”

The Emmy-winning TV host and head of The Planetary Society also slammed critics who claim he’s politicizing science with his vocal support of climate research.

“You guys started it,” he said, referring to the critics and deniers. “I didn’t want be political. You made it political — clowns. You know, climate change is something we should all be very concerned about, and we should get to work on it as soon as we can.”

Nye predicted that the ignorance that has dominated a number of scientific debates, including climate science and autism, won’t last.