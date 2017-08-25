Bill Nye The Science Guy Is Suing Disney For Big Bucks

Bill Nye is now the suing guy.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles, the TV scientist says The Walt Disney Company shortchanged him $9 million in profits from his popular kids show “Bill Nye The Science Guy” ― and that the company took tens of millions more in “ill-gotten” gains, according to reports.

Nye says he ordered an audit of Disney’s books in 2016 after the company asked him to return $496,000 of a $585,000 check it issued him in 2008 for “back-end profits” because of an accounting error, TMZ reported.

The suit claims the auditor discovered that Nye had been deprived of $9.3 million since forging a distribution deal with Disney in 1993.

According to Deadline, there is even more money at stake. The suit also accuses Disney of helping itself to at least an additional $28 million at the expense of Nye and his partners.

“Bill Nye The Science Guy,” also known as “Disney Presents Bill Nye the Science Guy,” aired from 1993 to 1998 and had a five-year, 100-episode run on PBS ending in 1999. It was also syndicated to regional stations.

ABC, Buena Vista Television and Touchstone are also named in the suit, The Wrap noted.